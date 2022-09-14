GIRLS GOLF
Hickory had another strong performance on the links in the Region 1 Mega-Match at Tam O'Shanter. The Hornets had the top-three individual scores at their home course.
The Hornets shot a team score of 216, led by Sasha Petrochko's 70. Luciana Masters wasn't too far behind her medalist teammate with a 72, and Ava Liburdi had a 74. Sophomores Ava Miklos and Madeline Myers both shot a 97.
Freshman Kate Sowers led West Middlesex with a 76 as the Big Reds recorded a 302 for second place. Maya Mourtacos and Kylie Kimpan both carded a 113, and KK Leonard had a 115.
Conneaut Area came in third with 357.
Grove City was fourth with 357. Annie Arnold led the Eagles at 113, Emily McIlwain had a 118, Elle Myford shot a 126 and Emily Sindlinger had 130.
Reynolds was not added to the team scores due to only having two golfers. Zoe Stern led the Raiders with a 76, and Anna Harpst had a 94.
Hickory: Petrochko 70, Masters 72, Liburdi 74, Miklos 97, Myers 97.
WM: Sowers 76, Mourtacos 113, Kimpan 113, Leonard 115.
CASH: Detlich 105, Wise 111, Hans 117, Bernhardt 153.
GC: Arnold 113, McIlwain 118, Myford 126, Sindlinger 130.
Reynolds: Stern 76, Harpst 94.
Season Standings: Hickory 15, WM 12, CASH 9, Reynolds 3, GC 2.
BOYS GOLF
Jacob Wolak shot a 76 to earn medalist honors as he led Slippery Rock to a Region 2 Mega-Match win at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course.
The Rockets finished with a 336 as Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski carded a 78, Levi Prementine shot an 88, and Tyler Rice and James Gillen each had a 94.
West Middlesex came in second with a 354 led by John Partridge's 84. Conner Stover added an 87, Caden Bender shot 91 and Bowen Briggs wasn't far behind at 92.
Grove City was just behind the Big Reds with a 360. Ethan Cunningham led the Eagles with an 80 followed by Josh Benka's 92. Tyler Hamilton and Trent Nemec each finished with a 94.
Wilmington came in fourth at 363. Kaitlyn Hoover was the leader for the Greyhounds with an 83. Garrett Heller added an 89, Presley Deep shot 91 and Alexandria Settle carded 100.
Lex Dobosh shot a 9 as Sharon came in fifth at 394. Will Beckert finished with a 97, Lucas Province had 100 and Carmine Thomas rounded out the Tigers' scores with a 103.
Sharpsville came in sixth at 431. Christian Wedge's 99 led the way for the Blue Devils. Jake Tonty shot 106, Aiden Minoff a 112 and Mathew Colich had 114.
SR: Wolak 76, Stoughton-Drogowski 78, Prementine 88, Rice 94, Gillen 94.
WM: Partridge 84, Stover 87, Bender 91, Briggs 92.
GC: Cunningham 80, Benka 92, Nemec 94, Hamilton 94.
Wilmington: Hoover 83, Heller 89, Deep 91, Settle 100
Sharon: Dobosh 94, Beckert 97, Province 100, Thomas 103.
Sharpsville: Wedge 99, Tonty 106, Minoff 112, Colich 114.
Season Standings: GC 28, WM 25, SR 20, Wilmington 16, Sharon 11, Sharpsville 5.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Avonworth 8, Slippery Rock 0 – Babusci had four goals to lead the Antelopes. Syam finished with a hat trick and Mahan added another score.
VOLLEYBALL
• Wilmington 3, Karns City 0 – The Greyhounds took down Karns City in straight sets. They won 25-21, 25-19, 25-21.
Wilmington: Alexis Boyer led the Hounds with 39 assists and nine points. Myah Chimiak had 10 points. Maelee Whiting had five kills, and Lettie Mahle had three. KC: Stats were not reported.
JV: Wilmington 2-0.
TUESDAY
• Slippery Rock 3, Reynolds 1 – The Rockets won 29-31, 25-17, 27-25, 25-22 in a battle against the Raiders.
SR: Virginia Recchia led the team with 45 digs and 12 assists. Junior Molly Bissel had a team-high 17 kills with junior Avalee Demidovich adding 14. Junior Anora Robare had 28 assists. Reynolds: Annie Loposky had a match-high 33 assists. Kylie McAdoo had a team-high 16 digs with six points. Rylee Gearhard finished with 16 kills, 14 digs and six points. Ava Murcko had a team-high 15 points with 15 digs, and Marissa Hassell recorded 14 digs.
JV: SR 2-0.
