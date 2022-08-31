GIRLS TENNIS
Hickory 5, Franklin 0 – At Franklin, the Hornets improve to 2-0 (2-0 in region) with a victory.
Nicolette Leonard, Abbie Bender and Liv Gingras won in singles matches for Hickory. The team of Giada Bertolasio and Ava Spielvogle won their double match 6-0, 6-0. Kara Leonard and Jenna Missory took their double match by default.
Singles: Leonard (H) def. Alysa Rial 6-4, 6-4; Bender (H) def. Leana Rial 6-1, 6-0; Gingras (H) def. Alex Nardozzi 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Bertolasio-Spielvogle (H) def. Kilia Harris-Aricla Swem 6-0, 6-0; Leonard-Missory (H) won by default.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
GIRLS SOCCER
• Kennedy Catholic vs. Iroquois has been moved to Iroquois on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
• Mercer vs. Franklin match on Wednesday at 6 p.m. will be played at Franklin. The rematch between the two teams will take place at 11 a.m. at Mercer on Oct. 1.
BOYS SOCCER
• Franklin at Mercer on Oct. 01 has changed to 1 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
• Reynolds at Conneaut Area on Wednesday has been canceled. Reynolds will golf at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Deer Creek.
BOYS GOLF
• Jamestown at Mercer from Tuesday has been postponed to Sept. 15.
