BOYS SOCCER
• Hickory 3, Grove City 2 – At Grove City, Logan Stanford scored off an assist from Gio Rossi in double overtime to get the Hornets back in the win column.
Lukas Jones scored twice, including once on a penalty kick. CJ Meyers had a an assist for the Hornets.
Hickory goalkeeper Matt Maitland had nine saves.
Pierson Badowski scored twice for the Eagles off corner kicks with assists from Gage Probst.
Jacob Stucchio had four stops in net for Grove City.
• Mercer 6, West Middlesex 3 – At West Middlesex High School, Noah Asche had two goals and Cole Garrett had one for West Middlesex. Nathan Kachulis recorded an assist, and CJ Kirby made 16 stops for the Big Reds.
Mercer stats were not reported by print deadline.
• Sharon 3, Conneaut Area 1 – At CASH, the Tigers snapped a three-game losing skid with a win over Conneaut Area to improve to 6-7-2 on the season.
Kenny Winniecki set up all three goals off of corners. He got two assists and forced a penalty kick on the third. Garret Hoffman scored the first goal with a header, Brian Nguyen buried the penalty kick to score the second and Nick Schimp finished the scoring by tapping in the third.
Conneaut got a goal back in the final minutes of the game.
VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY
• Greenville 3, Wilmington 0 – The Trojans won in straight sets 25-15, 25-23, 25-21.
Wilmington: Alexis Boyer had nine assists and six digs for the Big Reds (5-10). Makenna Black had five points, four digs and three blocks, Kara Haines added five kills and five blocks and Lettie Mahle had three kills and three blocks. WM: Stats were not reported.
JV: West Middlesex 27-25, 25-18, 15-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.