GIRLS BASKETBALL• Greenville 56, Conneaut Area 43 – At CASH, the Trojans rebounded from their first loss of the season with a strong performance from two of their starters.
Greenville’s Grace Cano led all scorers with 24 points and Josie Lewis added 21 points, including all three of the Trojans’ 3-pointers. Anna Harpst had six points, and Sarah Mallek contributed five to round out the scoring.
With the scored tied at 10 to finish the opening period, Greenville (11-1) responded with an 18-point second quarter to get the offense going. Cano and Lewis combined to score 17 points in the quarter.
Lainie Harrington led Conneaut (8-4) with 15 points. Hannah Brady finished with 10 points.
• Grove City 45, Mercer 30 – At Mercer High School, the visiting Eagles jumped out to a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Izzie Gamble led the way for the Eagles (7-5) with 15 points. Piper Como added 12 points, and Ella Wise and Delaney Callahan each had seven.
Pressley Washil led all Mustangs with 10 points. McKenna McCandless scored six points for Mercer (6-6) and Audrey Allen had five.
• Karns City 49, Slippery Rock 8 – At Karns City, the Rockets’ offense never got off the ground. Slippery Rock scored four points in the first quarter before adding two each in the second and third.
Chloe Fritch led all scores with 17 points for Karns City, and Brooklynn Taylor added 12.
Madison Romanovich scored four points for the Rockets (1-11), and Libby Campbell and Leah Double each added two.
GIRLS BASKETBALLGROVE CITY 13 12 9 11 45
MERCER 4 10 8 8 30
GROVE CITY – Wise 3-0-0-7, Perample 1-1-2-4, Como 5-0-0-12, Callahan 3-0-0-7, Gamble 6-2-2-15, Kolbe 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Como 2, Wise 1, Perample 1, Callahan 1, Gamble 1. Totals: 18-3-4-45.
MERCER – Godfrey 1-0-0-3, Au. Allen 2-0-0-5, Washil 4-0-0-10, McCandless 3-0-0-6, An. Allen 1-0-0-2, Rowe 0-0-0-0, Siedel 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Washil 2, Au. Allen 1, Godfrey 1. Totals: 13-0-0-30.
JV: No game.
––––––
GREENVILLE 10 18 14 14 56
CONN. AREA 10 11 12 10 43
GREENVILLE – Mallek 1-3-4-5, Schaller 0-0-0-0, Harpst 2-2-2-6, Cano 8-8-9-24, Lewis 8-2-2-24, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0, Tokar 0-0-0-0, Kirila 0-0-0-0, Busch 0-0-0-0, J. Hart 0-0-0-0, S. Hart 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 3. Totals: 19-15-17-56.
CONNEAUT AREA – Detelich 0-0-0-0, Crabb 2-0-0-4, Co. Perrye 1-0-2-2, L. Harrington 7-0-0-15, Poff 3-1-3-7, Brady 5-0-2-10, E. Harrington 0-0-0-0, Ca. Perrye 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: L. Harrington 1, Perrye 1. Totals: 20-1-7-43.
JV: Greenville 57, Conneaut Area 37. Kirila 24 points.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 4 2 2 0 8
KARNS CITY 17 9 17 6 49
SLIPPERY ROCK – Caffaro 1-0-0-2, Bisel 0-0-0-0, Popovec 0-0-0-0, Sabo 0-0-0-0, Romanovich 2-0-2-4, Kniess 0-0-0-0, Double 1-0-0-2, Campbell 1-0-0-2, Zuschlag 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: None. Totals: 5-0-2-10.
KARNS CITY – E. Dailey 1-3-6-5, Venesky 1-0-0-2, Fritch 6-1-3-17, Pistorius 1-0-0-3, H. Dailey 0-0-0-0, Prescott 2-4-5-8, Buchanan 0-0-0-0, King 0-2-2-2, Macurak 0-0-0-0, Taylor 4-3-5-12, McFarland 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Fritch 4, Pistorius 1, Taylor 1. Totals: 15-13-21-49.
JV: Score not reported.
