BOYS BASKETBALL
• Cranberry 48, Commodore Perry 46 – At Commodore Perry High School, the host Panthers came up just short after nearly matching Cranberry point for point in each quarter.
Commodore Perry's Kyle Stringert led all scorers with 24 points. Josh Jones scored nine points and Christian Saxe added six for the Panthers (2-16).
Ashton Weaver scored 20 points to lead the Berries (5-12), and Cole Findlay added nine tallies.
WRESTLING
• Grove City 50, Saegertown 21 – At Saegertown's Steve Scott Gymnasium, the ninth-seeded Eagles scored their first District 10 tournament victory in at least two decades.
The Eagles received falls from Will Schell (127), Connor Naser (133), Cody Hamilton (145), Ian McCreary (160) and Hunter Hohman (172), while Anthony Davis (114) secured a third-period tech fall. Alex Hackwelder (189) earned a 3-1 decision in overtime and Hudson Wolbert (107) and Carl Bubenheim were handed forfeits.
Grove City will face top-seeded Reynolds 9 a.m. on Saturday morning at Sharon in the District 10 quarterfinals – Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
• Sharpsville 31, Titusville 29 – At Titusville High School, Ethan Springer pulled out a clutch 5-3 decision in the 127-pound weight class for the Blue Devils in the first round of the District 10 2A Duals. The win by Springer gave Sharpsville a 25-23 lead with only a few matches remaining.
Alex Rueberger (133) and Jonathon Bissell (139) added 2-0 and 10-5 decisions of their own to give the Blue Devils the victory.
Caullin Summers (152), Josh Divens (189) and Brian White each pinned their respective opponents. Blade Matthews won at 121 with a forfeit.
With the win, Sharpsville advances to face Fort LeBoeuf in the quarterfinals at Sharon High School. The match is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
CRANBERRY 14 14 8 12 48
COMM. PERRY 14 13 8 11 46
CRANBERRY – Col. Zerbe 2-0-0-5, Schwab 1-1-3-3, Weaver 9-0-1-20, Bunyak 1-0-0-2, D. Zerbe 2-0-4-4, Hanna 1-0-0-2, C. Baker 1-0-0-3, Findlay 3-2-8-9, L. Baker 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Weaver 2, Col. Zerbe 1, C. Baker 1, Findlay 1. Totals: 20-3-16-48.
COMMODORE PERRY – Bell 2-0-0-5, Saxe 2-2-4-6, Stringert 10-3-6-24, Williams 1-0-0-2, Jones 3-0-0-9, Philson 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Jones 3, Bell 1, Stringert 1. Totals: 18-5-10-46.
JV: No score reported.
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 2A TEAM TOURNAMENT
GROVE CITY 50, SAEGERTOWN 21
107 - Hudson Wolbert (GC) forfeit; 114 - Anthony Davis (GC) tech. fall Emma Spencer, 15-0; 121 - Craig Beck (S) dec. Hudson Hohman, 3-2; 127 - Will Schell (GC) pinned Travis Hoya, 2:20; 133 - Connor Naser (GC) pinned Nick Craig, 0:54; 139 - Carl Bubenheim (GC) forfeit; 145 - Cody Hamilton pinned Greg Kiser; 152 - Carter Stewart (S) pinned Dom Garzarelli, 5:45; 160 - Ian McCreary (GC) pinned Garrick Jordan, 0:45; 172 - Hunter Hohman (GC) pinned Glenn Sample, 1:08; 189 - Alex Hackwelder (GC) dec. Gabe Jordan, 3-1 (OT); 215 - Porter Brooks (S) pinned Adan Navarro, 1:54; 285 - Logan Conner (S) pinned Mason Boland, 2:39
-------
SHARPSVILLE 31, TITUSVILLE 29
107 - Sawyer Wolfkiel (T) tech. fall Michael McClearn, 15-0; 114 - Andrew Donaldson (T) dec. Gavin Cannon, 5-0; 121 - Blade Matthews (S) forfeit; 127 - Ethan Springer (S) dec. Cole Huck, 5-3; 133 - Alex Rueberger (S) dec. Trenton Rodgers, 2-0; 139 - Jonathon Bissell (S) dec. Nate Stearns, 10-5; 145 - Gavin Donaldson (T) pinned Peyton Ryhal, 1:12; 152 - Caullin Summers (S) maj. dec. Landen Wolfkiel, 13-5; 160 - Johnathan Miller (T) pinned Matthew Colich, 3:07; 172 - Brock Covell (T) forfeit; 189 - Josh Divens (S) pinned Burke Hancock, 1:36; 215 - Kameron Mong dec. Max Hernandez, 2-1; 285 - Brian White (S) pinned Hunter Obert, 3:08.
