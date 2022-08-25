• Ron Glessner, from Grove City, aced the 105-yard 3rd hole at Pine Lakes Golf Club.
Glessner used his wedge wood, and it was witnessed by Bill Pyle, Dan Dean and Dave Coast.
• Ron Glessner, from Grove City, aced the 105-yard 3rd hole at Pine Lakes Golf Club.
Glessner used his wedge wood, and it was witnessed by Bill Pyle, Dan Dean and Dave Coast.
Please submit any hole-in-ones to sports@sharonherald.com. Submissions will run on Saturdays during the summer and Friday during the high school sports seasons.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.