In the first season marking a return to the “keeper” team format, the third-seed Holy Name Society Padres won the Sharpsville Youth Baseball Association major division title with a 4-3 victory over top-seeded Ralph’s Barber Shop Blue Jays to close out a three-round playoff.
The Blue Jays struck first in the opening frame when Dillon Wilson walked and scored on Colton Derr’s line drive to left. The Jays added a pair in the second on Tyson Trufley’s single up the middle, which plated Reece Rodgers and Hayden Griffith – who both reached on walks – to boost the Blue Jay advantage to 3-0.
With Wilson keeping the Padres off balance, the early three-run deficit loomed large. But Holy Name was in familiar territory, having been tested by a season full of tight contests, including eight games decided by one run and seven come-from-behind wins. And for one final time, the Padres battled back.
J.J. Bennett drew a one-out walk in the third inning to turn over the Padre lineup, and leadoff hitter Max Adkins lined a fastball into right field on the next pitch. Following a groundout, Logan Burt drew a full-count walk to load the bases for cleanup hitter Elliot Campbell. Campbell battled through a seven-pitch at-bat before his fly ball to left field scored Bennett and Adkins, slicing the margin to 3-2.
One pitch later Ethan Rowe roped a single into left field to bring home Burt and Campbell and put the Padres in front. The Padres had taken the lead for good, and their four-run, two-out rally closed out the scoring.
The one-run lead was enough for Padre ace Logan Burt, who entered in the second frame and allowed three base runners in 4 1/3 innings of relief. Those runners coming by way of a single, a hit batsman and a fly-ball error, but all of whom were left stranded by strikeouts.
Burt struck out seven and threw just 12 balls on 53 pitches. Burt worked in relief of Campbell, who struck out a pair in 1 2/3 innings before giving way to Burt as planned.
In a game that featured a matchup of 9-year old starting pitchers, Wilson held his own for Ralph’s, yielding five hits and a pair of walks before hitting the pitch limit after 5 1/3 innings. Hudson Sincek entered in relief and got a pair of groundouts in the sixth.
Cullen Leary and Gavin Burt also singled for Holy Name.
The Padres were the youngest team in Sharpsville Youth Baseball, with just two 12-year olds and one 11-year old on the 10-man roster. Holy Name overcame a 1-3 start to the season by winning eight of its last 10 games en route to finishing 10-6. Ralph’s finishes the season with a 11-4 record.
Holy Name Padres team members are: Trent Maxwell, Ethan Rowe, Logan Burt, Max Adkins, Jeremiah Bennett, Adam Biro, Eli Thomas, Gavin Burt, Elliot Campbell and Cullen Leary. Coaches are head coach Russ Adkins, assistants Phil Bennett, Mike Burt, Brian Campbell, Evan Lear, and Jen Leary and scorekeeper Ashley Burt.
