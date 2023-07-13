Holy Name Society Padres take a team photo after winning the Sharpsville Youth Baseball major division championship. Pictured front row from left: Adam Biro, Gavin Burt, Cullen Leary and Max Adkins. Second row: Logan Burt, J.J. Bennett, Ethan Rowe, Eli Thomas, Elliot Campbell and Trent Maxwell. Third row: head coach Russ Adkins, coaches Evan Leary, Brian Campbell, Mike Burt and Phil Bennett. Not pictured: coach Jen Leary and scorekeeper Ashley Burt.