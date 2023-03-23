To say Shawn Hoover had a good night bowling is a misnomer. To say he had a career night would be more like it. On Wednesday while bowling in the Miller Lite 10 Pin Classic League at 10 Pin Alley, he tied the County record held by Jeff Guthrie with an 878 set.
Hoover’s scores were 299-300, and 279 for his 878 set. An 8 pin on his final ball in the first game and a 7 pin on his first ball in the ninth frame of his final game, which he converted for a spare and then struck out in the 10th for a 279, cost him a 900 series.
Speaking of Jeff Guthrie, while competing in the Thursday Night Merchant's League at Grove City Bowl-O-Drone, Guthrie rolled his 13th 300 game.
• Here are the top finishers from the 26th annual MCBA Senior Tournament. Division One, Ages 50-59): (1) Rick Coon (763), (2) Ken Wansack (729), (3) Jeremy Brown (727), (4) Pati Carpec (723), (5) Troy Erwin (717), (6) Tom Gongloff Sr. (700), (7) Barb Black (692), (8) Bill Johnson (687), (9) Mike Herencher (684), and (10) Bobby Schultz (678).
Division Two, Ages 60-69): (1) Brian Geisel (790), (2) Randy Guthrie (742), (3) Glen Karsnak (717), (4) Chuck Burke (707), (5) Rick Negrea (688), (6) Kurt Scugye (680), (7) Tim Radachy (673), (8) Dick Vassen (671), (9) Henry Jackson (663), and (10) Mike Miglesz (662).
Division Three, Ages 70 and over: (1) George Clark (725), (2) Harold Dahringer (723), (3) Jerry Jara (720), (4) Dave Blough (688), (5) Bob Kaiser (683), (6) Paul VanOrd (680), (7) Jack Lehett (675), (8) Rich Billioni (635), (9) Dave McGranahan Sr. (611), and (10) Norm Kolbrich (596).
• We know how much new bowling balls cost. With that in mind, a good question to ask yourself before purchasing a new ball is “How can I decide when the current ball I’m using is no longer effective?”
The short answer is when it doesn’t perform as well as it did in the past. But then you have to decide whether it’s the ball or the bowler. For simplicity sake, we are going to assume it’s the ball.
Correct care and a routine visit to the pro shop for some type of oil remover will go a long way in increasing a ball's usefulness, but sooner or later, the ball's usefulness will decrease when compared to when it was new.
But that doesn’t mean you have to discard the ball, especially if you have an arsenal of balls. For instance, a more hard-hitting solid ball that has lost some of its effectiveness can be dropped in order of aggressiveness. You might not be able to use it on heavy oil, but you may find it useful as a less powerful ball on a flatter medium condition.
We all know most bowlers are brainwashed into associating total hook with pin carry, but that is not a truthful theory. A ball that isn’t powerful enough to deal with a lot of oil will lose some pin carry, but if you can use it on a condition that has less oil, the ball can be just as useful.
The above appears to be especially accurate with symmetrical equipment that goes from being a medium/heavy oil choice to a light/medium oil choice as they get older and outgrow their usefulness. There are some oil-laden solid reactive balls that have been used extensively that can basically get rather close to a urethane finish and become helpful in the same circumstances.
There is also a question as to whether pearl balls last longer than dull/solid balls because of the amount of oil absorbed. There seems to be a mixture of opinion on the subject.
Usually, dull-sold equipment tend to lose their effectiveness quicker since there is a more noticeable change in their effectiveness from a hook point of view. Shiny pearl equipment are designed to go longer and are used on drier situations. Because of this, it’s harder to determine when they begin to lose their hook.
Pearlized balls can lose their effectiveness at the back end, influencing their sharpness and effectiveness in transition. Just like when a duller solid can go from being heavier to lighter oil choices, pearlized equipment when they are losing their effectiveness can be used on lighter oil conditions and in the beginning stages of transition.
