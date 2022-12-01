FBS
AKRON
• Jacob Shaffer (Slippery Rock High), R-Soph., TE – Shaffer did not appear in a 44-12 victory over North Illinois. Shaffer has not appeared in a game this season.
• Anthony Stallworth (Farrell High), Fr., RB – Stallworth did not play against the Zips. Stallworth has not appeared in a game so far this season.
MIAMI (OHIO)
• Kobe Hilton (Farrell High), R-Soph., DL – Hilton made three tackles in the Redhawks’ 18-17 win over Ball State to become bowl eligible. Hilton has 28 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery in 12 games this season.
PENN STATE
• Jackson Pryts (Hickory High), Fr., LB – Pryts did not play in Penn State’s 35-16 victory over Michigan State. Pryts has not played in a game so far in 2022.
PITT
• Sam Scarton (Hickory High), R-Jr., K – The former Hornets kicker did not appear in the Panthers’ 42-16 win over Miami. Scarton has not played this year.
• Kyi Wright (Farrell High), R-Jr., TE – Wright one tackle as a reserve against the the 'Canes. Wright has one catch for 3 yards and five tackles in 12 games this season.
WEST VIRGINIA
• Ja’Quay Hubbard (Sharpsville High), R-Soph., OT – Hubbard made his 11th start in a 24-19 win over Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers’ offensive amassed 327 yards of total offense on 64 plays (5.1 yards per play), but they allowed four sacks to the Cowboys. Hubbard has played in 12 games this season.
FCS
DELAWARE
• Jourdan Townsend (Farrell High), Sr., WR – Townsend was limited to a 2-yard reception in the Blue Hens’ 56-17 win over St. Francis in the first round of the FCS playoffs. In 12 games, Townsend has 57 catches for 674 yards and six touchdowns. He also has four rushes for 31 yards and a score. On special teams, he has 76 punt return yards on 13 attempts and two kickoff returns for 43 yards. The Blue Hens travel to Brookings, South Dakota, to play top-seeded South Dakota State in the second round of the playoffs Saturday at 3 p.m.
ST. FRANCIS
• Luke Edwards (Wilmington High) , Fr., RB – Edwards did not play in the Red Flash’s playoff loss to the Blue Hens. Edwards did not appeared in a game this season.
