FBS
AKRON
• Jacob Shaffer (Slippery Rock High) , R-Soph., TE – The Portersville native did not see the field in the Zips’ 30-23 win over St. Francis (Pa.) to open the season.
• Anthony Stallworth (Farrell High) , Fr., RB – The former Farrell standout did not play in Akron’s season opener.
MIAMI (OHIO)
• Kobe Hilton (Farrell High) , R-Soph., DL – Hilton made one tackle in the Redhawks’ 37-13 season opening loss to Kentucky.
PENN STATE
• Jackson Pryts (Hickory High) , Fr., LB – Pryts did not appear in the Nittany Lions’ 35-31 win over Purdue to start the season.
PITT
• Sam Scarton (Hickory High) , R-Jr., K – Scarton did not see time for the Panthers in their season opener against West Virginia.
• Kyi Wright (Farrell High) , R-Jr., TE – Wright was a backup for Pitt agains the Mountaineers. He made one tackle on special teams.
WEST VIRGINIA
• Ja’Quay Hubbard (Sharpsville High) , R-Soph., OT – Hubbard saw action in the Mountaineers’ 38-31 season opening loss to rival Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Hubbard was inserted at right tackle in the second half after an injury.
FCS
DELAWARE
• Jourdan Townsend (Farrell High) , Sr., WR – Townsend made four catches for 8 yards as the Blue Hens upset Navy in their season opener 14-7. He also had a 4-yard punt return.
DUQUESNE
• Logan Lutz (Grove City High) , Soph., TE – Lutz got the start during the Dukes’ first drive against Youngstown State in his second game of the year. He saw most of his time on special teams in the 31-14 loss. He has one catch for 12 yards so far in 2022.
• Gary Satterwhite III (Farrell High), Soph., OL – Satterwhite made a couple of appearances against the Penguins as the left guard on Duquesne’s field goal team. Saturday’s meeting with YSU was his second game of the season.
ST. FRANCIS
• Luke Edwards (Wilmington High) , Fr., RB – The New Castle native did not appear in the 30-23 season opening loss to Akron.
This list is specifically for Division I college football players. If any Mercer County FBS or FCS players are missing from the list, please email sports@sharonherald.com.
