FBS
AKRON
• Jacob Shaffer (Slippery Rock High), R-Soph., TE – The Zips didn’t not play last week. Shaffer has not appeared in a game this season.
• Anthony Stallworth (Farrell High), Fr., RB – Akron had a bye wek. Stallworth has not appeared in a game so far this season.
MIAMI (OHIO)
• Kobe Hilton (Farrell High), R-Soph., DL – Hilton made one tackle in the Redhawks’ 29-23 win over Northern Illinois. Hilton has 25 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery in 11 games this season.
PENN STATE
• Jackson Pryts (Hickory High), Fr., LB – Pryts did not play in Penn State’s 55-10 victory over Rutgers. Pryts has not played in a game so far in 2022.
PITT
• Sam Scarton (Hickory High), R-Jr., K – The former Hornets kicker did not appear in the Panthers’ 28-26 win against Duke. Scarton has not played this year.
• Kyi Wright (Farrell High), R-Jr., TE – Wright one tackle as a reserve against the Blue Devils. Wright has one catch for 3 yards and four tackles in 11 games this season.
WEST VIRGINIA
• Ja’Quay Hubbard (Sharpsville High), R-Soph., OT – Hubbard made his 10th straight start in a 48-31 loss to Kansas State. The Mountaineers’ offensive put up 369 yards of total offense on 62 plays (6.0 yards per play) and only allowed one sack. Hubbard has played in 11 games this season.
FCS
DELAWARE
• Jourdan Townsend (Farrell High), Sr., WR – Townsend caught seven passes for 71 yards with a touchdown and added an 11-yard punt return in the Blue Hens’ 29-26 loss to Villanova to conclude the regular season. In 11 games, Townsend has 56 catches for 672 yards and six touchdowns. He also has four rushes for 31 yards and a score. On special teams, he has 76 punt return yards on 13 attempts and two kickoff returns for 43 yards. The Blue Hens take on St. Francis in the first round of the FCS playoffs today at 2 p.m.
DUQUESNE
• Logan Lutz (Grove City High), Soph., TE – Lutz appeared as a resever in the Dukes’ 33-0 win over Wagner in their season finale. He appeared in 11 games this season with Lutz has nine receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.
• Gary Satterwhite III (Farrell High), Soph., OL – The former Steeler appeared as a reserve for the Dukes against Wagner. Satterwhite appeared in eight games this season as a reserve.
HARVARD
• Kobe Joseph (Sharpsville), Sr., LB – Joseph made three tackles in the Crimson’s 19-14 loss to rival Yale. The senior appeared in 10 games this season. Joseph finished the year with 11 tackles, an interception, two pass breakups and a blocked punt.
ST. FRANCIS
• Luke Edwards (Wilmington High) , Fr., RB – Edwards did not play in the Red Flash’s 52-23 win over Merrimack. Edwards has not appeared in a game this season. St. Francis will travel to Delaware to take on the Blue Hens in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
This list is a weekly update on local athletes competing in FBS and FCS college football. If there is a player missing, e-mail sports@sharonherald.com.
