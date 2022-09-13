FBS
AKRON
• Jacob Shaffer (Slippery Rock High) , R-Soph., TE – The Portersville native did not see the field in the Zips’ 52-0 loss over Michigan State.
• Anthony Stallworth (Farrell High) , Fr., RB – The former Farrell standout did not play against Michigan State.
MIAMI (OHIO)
• Kobe Hilton (Farrell High) , R-Soph., DL – Hilton recorded two tackles in the Redhawks’ 31-14 win over Robert Morris. Hilton has three tackles in two games this season.
PENN STATE
• Jackson Pryts (Hickory High) , Fr., LB – Pryts did not appear in the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio.
PITT
• Sam Scarton (Hickory High) , R-Jr., K – Scarton did not play in the Panthers' 34-27 overtime loss to Tennessee.
• Kyi Wright (Farrell High) , R-Jr., TE – Wright appeared as a reserve for Pitt against the Volunteers. He made one tackle on special teams and has two stops in two games in 2022.
WEST VIRGINIA
• Ja’Quay Hubbard (Sharpsville High) , R-Soph., OT – Hubbard started for the first time this season in the Mountaineers’ 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. He has played in two games this season.
FCS
DELAWARE
• Jourdan Townsend (Farrell High) , Sr., WR – Townsend caught three passes for 21 yards in the Blue Hens' 35-9 victory over Delaware State. He also had three punt returns for 26 yards. In two games, Townsend has seven receptions for 29 yards and 30 punt return yards on four attempts.
DUQUESNE
• Logan Lutz (Grove City High) , Soph., TE – Lutz appeared as a reserve in the Dukes' 34-14 win over Thomas Moore. He has one catch for 12 yards in three games this season.
• Gary Satterwhite III (Farrell High), Soph., OL – Satterwhite appeared as a reserve for the third time this season.
ST. FRANCIS
• Luke Edwards (Wilmington High) , Fr., RB – Edwards did not appear in the 31-21 loss to Richmond.
