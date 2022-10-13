FBS
AKRON
• Jacob Shaffer (Slippery Rock High), R-Soph., TE – Shaffer did not see the field in the Zips’ 55-34 loss to Ohio. He has not appeared in a game this season.
• Anthony Stallworth (Farrell High), Fr., RB – The former Farrell standout did not play against the Bobcats. Stallworth has not appeared in a game so far in 2022.
MIAMI (OHIO)
• Kobe Hilton (Farrell High), R-Soph., DL – Hilton recorded one tackle for loss and recorded his second collegiate sack in the Redhawks’ 27-24 win over Kent State. Hilton has 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery in six games this season.
PENN STATE
• Jackson Pryts (Hickory High), Fr., LB – The Nittany Lions had a bye week. Pryts has not played in a game so far in 2022.
PITT
• Sam Scarton (Hickory High), R-Jr., K – Scarton did not play in the Panthers’ 45-29 win against Virginia Tech. Scarton has not played this year.
• Kyi Wright (Farrell High), R-Jr., TE – Wright appeared as a reserve for Pitt against Georgia Tech. He has three tackles in six games this season.
WEST VIRGINIA
• Ja’Quay Hubbard (Sharpsville High), R-Soph., OT – The Mountaineers had a bye week and played on Thursday night against Baylor. He has played in five games as of Wednesday.
FCS
DELAWARE
• Jourdan Townsend (Farrell High), Sr., WR – Townsend caught eight balls for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Blue Hens’ 27-21 loss to William & Mary. He added a 25-yard kickoff return. In six games, Townsend has 32 receptions for 366 yards and four touchdowns. On special teams, he has 36 punt return yards on six attempts and two kickoff returns for 43 yards.
DUQUESNE
• Logan Lutz (Grove City High), Soph., TE – Lutz appeared as a reserve in the Dukes’ 28-21 loss to Merrimack. He has five receptions for 31 yards in six games this season.
• Gary Satterwhite III (Farrell High), Soph., OL – Satterwhite appeared as a reserve in the loss to Merrimack. Satterwhite has appeared in four games this season as a reserve.
HARVARD
• Kobe Joseph (Sharpsville), Sr., LB – Joseph made one tackle as a reserve and blocked a punt in the second quarter, which was record for Harvard's first touchdown, in the Crimson’s 35-28 victory over Cornell in a rare Friday night game. In three games, Joseph has two tackle and a pass breakup with a blocked punt.
ST. FRANCIS
• Luke Edwards (Wilmington High) , Fr., RB – The Red Flash had a bye week. Edwards has not appeared in a game this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.