FBS
AKRON
• Jacob Shaffer (Slippery Rock High), R-Soph., TE – Shaffer did not appear in the Zips’ 33-27 loss to Kent State. He has not appeared in a game this season.
• Anthony Stallworth (Farrell High), Fr., RB – The former Farrell standout did not play against the Golden Falshes. Stallworth has not appeared in a game so far this season.
MIAMI (OHIO)
• Kobe Hilton (Farrell High), R-Soph., DL – Hilton recorded two tackles in the Redhawks’ 16-10 loss to Western Michigan. Hilton has 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery in eight games this season.
PENN STATE
• Jackson Pryts (Hickory High), Fr., LB – Pryts did not play in Penn State’s 45-17 win over Minnesota. Pryts has not played in a game so far in 2022.
PITT
• Sam Scarton (Hickory High), R-Jr., K – The former Hornets kicker did not appear in the Panthers' 24-10 loss to Louisville. Scarton has not played this year.
• Kyi Wright (Farrell High), R-Jr., TE – Wright appeared as a reserve on special teams against the Cardinals. Wright has three tackles in seven games this season.
WEST VIRGINIA
• Ja’Quay Hubbard (Sharpsville High), R-Soph., OT – Hubbard got the start on in a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. The Mountaineers’ offensive line allowed one sack but were held to 282 yards of total offense on 66 plays (4.3 yards per play). Hubbard has played in seven games this season, starting the last six.
FCS
DELAWARE
• Jourdan Townsend (Farrell High), Sr., WR – Townsend had one run for 17 yards and had two punt returns for 3 total yards in the 11th-ranked Blue Hens' 38-7 win over Morgan State. In seven games, Townsend has 32 receptions for 366 yards and four touchdowns, and has one run for 17 yards. On special teams, he has 39 punt return yards on eight attempts and two kickoff returns for 43 yards.
DUQUESNE
• Logan Lutz (Grove City High), Soph., TE – Lutz was listed as a starter for the second time this season – the first coming against Youngstown State on Sept. 3. He had one reception for 1 yard as the Dukes won their second game of the season. Lutz has six receptions for 31 yards in seven games this season.
• Gary Satterwhite III (Farrell High), Soph., OL – The former Steeler appeared as a reserve for the Dukes against Central Connecticut State. Satterwhite has appeared in five games this season as a reserve.
HARVARD
• Kobe Joseph (Sharpsville), Sr., LB – Joseph appeared as a reserve and made a tackle in the Crimson’s 37-10 Friday night loss to Princeton. In six games, Joseph has three tackles, a pass breakup and a blocked punt.
ST. FRANCIS
• Luke Edwards (Wilmington High) , Fr., RB – Edwards did not play in the Red Flash’s 17-13 homecoming win over Stonehill. Edwards has not appeared in a game this season.
