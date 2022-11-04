FBS
AKRON
• Jacob Shaffer (Slippery Rock High), R-Soph., TE – Shaffer did not appear in the Zips’ 27-9 loss to Miami (Ohio). He has not appeared in a game this season.
• Anthony Stallworth (Farrell High), Fr., RB – The former Farrell standout did not play against the Redhawks. Stallworth has not appeared in a game so far this season.
MIAMI (OHIO)
• Kobe Hilton (Farrell High), R-Soph., DL – Hilton started but did not record any stats in the Redhawks’ 27-9 win against Akron. Hilton has 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery in nine games this season.
PENN STATE
• Jackson Pryts (Hickory High), Fr., LB – Pryts did not play in Penn State’s 44-31 loss to Ohio State. Pryts has not played in a game so far in 2022.
PITT
• Sam Scarton (Hickory High), R-Jr., K – The former Hornets kicker did not appear in the Panthers’ 42-24 loss to North Carolina. Scarton has not played this year.
• Kyi Wright (Farrell High), R-Jr., TE – Wright appeared as a reserve on special teams against the Tar Heels. Wright has three tackles in eight games this season.
WEST VIRGINIA
• Ja’Quay Hubbard (Sharpsville High), R-Soph., OT – Hubbard made his seventh straight start in a 41-31 loss to TCU. The Mountaineers’ offensive line allowed one sack and amassed 430 yards of total offense on 79 plays (5.4 yards per play). Hubbard has played in eight games this season.
FCS
DELAWARE
• Jourdan Townsend (Farrell High), Sr., WR – Townsend caught seven passes for 71 yards, two runs for 5 yards and returned a pair of punts for 6 total yards in the Blue Hens’ 27-7 loss to Elon.
In eight games, Townsend has team-highs in receptions (39) and yards (437) with four touchdowns. He also has three rushes for 22 yards and a score. On special teams, he has 45 punt return yards on 10 attempts and two kickoff returns for 43 yards.
DUQUESNE
• Logan Lutz (Grove City High), Soph., TE – Lutz appeared as a reserve in the Dukes’ 50-48 loss to Long Island. He caught a pass for 5 yard, bringing his totals to seven receptions for 36 yards in eight games this season.
• Gary Satterwhite III (Farrell High), Soph., OL – The former Steeler appeared as a reserve for the Dukes against the Sharks. Satterwhite has appeared in six games this season as a reserve.
HARVARD
• Kobe Joseph (Sharpsville), Sr., LB – Joseph made one tackle as a reserve in the Crimson’s 28-13 victory over Darmouth. In seven games, Joseph has four tackles, a pass breakup and a blocked punt.
ST. FRANCIS
• Luke Edwards (Wilmington High) , Fr., RB – Edwards did not play in the Red Flash’s 44-14 win over Sacred Heart. Edwards has not appeared in a game this season.
This list is a weekly update on local athletes competing in FBS and FCS college football only. If there is a player missing, please notify the sports department by emailing sports@sharonherald.com.
