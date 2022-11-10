FBS
AKRON
• Jacob Shaffer (Slippery Rock High), R-Soph., TE – Shaffer did not appear in the Zips’ 34-28 loss to Eastern Michigan. He has not appeared in a game this season.
• Anthony Stallworth (Farrell High), Fr., RB – The former Farrell standout did not play against the Eagles. Stallworth has not appeared in a game so far this season.
MIAMI (OHIO)
• Kobe Hilton (Farrell High), R-Soph., DL – Hilton made five tackles, including a half tackle for loss, in the Redhawks’ 37-21 loss to Ohio. Hilton has 24 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery in 10 games this season.
PENN STATE
• Jackson Pryts (Hickory High), Fr., LB – Pryts did not play in Penn State’s 45-14 victory over Indiana. Pryts has not played in a game so far in 2022.
PITT
• Sam Scarton (Hickory High), R-Jr., K – The former Hornets kicker did not appear in the Panthers’ 19-9 win over Syracuse. Scarton has not played this year.
• Kyi Wright (Farrell High), R-Jr., TE – Wright caught one pass for 3 yards – his first catch of the season – as a reserve against the Orange. Wright has one catch for 3 yards and three tackles in nine games this season.
WEST VIRGINIA
• Ja’Quay Hubbard (Sharpsville High), R-Soph., OT – Hubbard made his eighth straight start in a 31-14 loss to Iowa State. The Mountaineers’ offensive line allowed three sacks and were held to 200 yards of total offense on 49 plays (4.1 yards per play). Hubbard has played in eight games this season.
FCS
DELAWARE
• Jourdan Townsend (Farrell High), Sr., WR – Townsend caught three passes for 85 yards, including a 49-touchdown. He also had one carry for 9 yards and returned a punt 9 yards in the Blue Hens’ 49-17 win over Monmouth.
In eight games, Townsend has team-highs in receptions (42) and yards (522) with five touchdowns. He also has four rushes for 31 yards and a score. On special teams, he has 54 punt return yards on 11 attempts and two kickoff returns for 43 yards.
DUQUESNE
• Logan Lutz (Grove City High), Soph., TE – Lutz caught two passes for 13 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown for his first career college score in the Dukes’ 35-28 win over Sacred Heart. He made his third start of the season. In eight games this season, Lutz has nine receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.
• Gary Satterwhite III (Farrell High), Soph., OL – The former Steeler appeared as a reserve for the Dukes against Sacred Heart. Satterwhite has appeared in seven games this season as a reserve.
HARVARD
• Kobe Joseph (Sharpsville), Sr., LB – Joseph came down with his first collegiate inteception in the Crimson’s 21-20 loss to Columbia. In eight games, Joseph has four tackles, an interception, two pass breakups and a blocked punt.
ST. FRANCIS
• Luke Edwards (Wilmington High) , Fr., RB – Edwards did not play in the Red Flash’s 38-27 win over Georgetown. Edwards has not appeared in a game this season.
