FBS
AKRON
• Jacob Shaffer (Slippery Rock High) , R-Soph., TE – Shaffer did not see the field in the Zips’ 63-6 loss to Tennessee.
• Anthony Stallworth (Farrell High) , Fr., RB – The former Farrell standout did not play against the Volunteers.
MIAMI (OHIO)
• Kobe Hilton (Farrell High) , R-Soph., DL – Hilton recorded three tackles in the Redhawks’ 38-17 loss to Cincinnati. Hilton has six tackles in three games this season.
PENN STATE
• Jackson Pryts (Hickory High) , Fr., LB – Pryts did not appear in the Nittany Lions’ 41-11 win over Auburn.
PITT
• Sam Scarton (Hickory High) , R-Jr., K – Scarton did not play in the Panthers' 34-13 win over Western Michigan.
• Kyi Wright (Farrell High) , R-Jr., TE – Wright appeared as a reserve for Pitt against Western Michigan. He has two tackles in three games this season.
WEST VIRGINIA
• Ja’Quay Hubbard (Sharpsville High) , R-Soph., OT – Hubbard started for the second time this season in the Mountaineers’ 65-7 win to Towson. He has played in three games this season.
FCS
DELAWARE
• Jourdan Townsend (Farrell High) , Sr., WR – Townsend had a career day in the Blue Hens' 42-21 victory over Rhode Island. The Farrell product caught seven passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an 18-yard kickoff return. In three games, Townsend has 14 receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns. On special teams, he has 30 punt return yards on four attempts and 18 kickoff return yards.
DUQUESNE
• Logan Lutz (Grove City High) , Soph., TE – Lutz appeared as a reserve, making one catch for 5 yards in the Dukes' 24-14 loss to Hawaii. He has two receptions for 17 yards in four games this season.
• Gary Satterwhite III (Farrell High), Soph., OL – Satterwhite did not appeared in the loss to the Rainbow Warriors. Satterwhite has appeared in three games this season as a reserve.
HARVARD
• Kobe Joseph (Sharpsville), Sr., LB – In Harvard's season opener, Joseph had one pass breakup as a reserve in a 28-21 win over Merrimack.
ST. FRANCIS
• Luke Edwards (Wilmington High) , Fr., RB – Edwards did not appear in the Red Flash's 27-7 win against Wagner.
