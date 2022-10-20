FBS
AKRON
• Jacob Shaffer (Slippery Rock High), R-Soph., TE – Shaffer did not see the field in the Zips’ 28-21 loss to Central Michigan. He has not appeared in a game this season.
• Anthony Stallworth (Farrell High), Fr., RB – The former Farrell standout did not play against the Chippewas. Stallworth has not appeared in a game so far in 2022.
MIAMI (OHIO)
• Kobe Hilton (Farrell High), R-Soph., DL – Hilton recorded five tackles in the Redhawks’ 17-13 loss to Bowling Green. Hilton has 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery in seven games this season.
PENN STATE
• Jackson Pryts (Hickory High), Fr., LB – Pryts did not play in the Nittany Lions' 41-17 loss to Michigan in "The Big House." Pryts has not played in a game so far in 2022.
PITT
• Sam Scarton (Hickory High), R-Jr., K – Pitt had a bye week. Scarton has not played this year.
• Kyi Wright (Farrell High), R-Jr., TE – The Panthers did not play last week. Wright has three tackles in six games this season.
WEST VIRGINIA
• Ja’Quay Hubbard (Sharpsville High), R-Soph., OT – Hubbard got another start on Thursday night in a 43-40 win over Baylor. The Mountaineers' offensive line allowed two sacks and put up 491 yards of total offense. Hubbard has played in six games this season, starting the last five.
FCS
DELAWARE
• Jourdan Townsend (Farrell High), Sr., WR – The Blue Hens had a bye week. In six games, Townsend has 32 receptions for 366 yards and four touchdowns. On special teams, he has 36 punt return yards on six attempts and two kickoff returns for 43 yards.
DUQUESNE
• Logan Lutz (Grove City High), Soph., TE – Duquense had a bye week. Lutz has five receptions for 31 yards in six games this season.
• Gary Satterwhite III (Farrell High), Soph., OL – The Dukes did not play last week. Satterwhite has appeared in four games this season as a reserve.
HARVARD
• Kobe Joseph (Sharpsville), Sr., LB – Joseph appeared as a reserve in the Crimson’s 41-25 win against Howard. In five games, Joseph has two tackles, a pass breakup and a blocked punt.
ST. FRANCIS
• Luke Edwards (Wilmington High) , Fr., RB – Edwards did not play in the Red Flash's 57-7 victory over Long Island. Edwards has not appeared in a game this season.
