HERMITAGE – The Hickory baseball team is winning game. The Hornets aren't making it easy on head coach Chris Manzo's heart, but they staying competitive in region.
The Hornets added another close victory on Monday evening behind Hickory High School. They beat Slippery Rock 6-5 with back-to-back base on balls drawn by Noah Jordan and Joey Cidila.
"Do whatever to win," Cidila said. "Big situations, gotta come through. No matter what, you just can't make any errors or have any strikeouts. Gotta keep swingin' and put the ball in play."
The Hornets trailed 5-3 after a four-run seventh inning by the Rockets. However, DJ Donatelli hit a solo home run over the fence in left field to cut the it to a one-run game.
Hickory eventually loaded the bases later in the inning. Noah Jordan fought off a few pitches and drew the game-tying walk with two outs. Cidila followed with a similar at-bat to push across the game-winning run.
"
Zac Lanshcak and Donatelli both went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Donatelli finished with two RBIs.
Dennis Fedele was credited with the win. He relieved Austin McKinney in the seventh. Fedele allowed won run on one hit and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning.
McKinney almost went the distance for the Hornets (5-3 Region 2, 8-3). The senior allowed four runs – three earned – on four hits and two walks. He struck out six in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
"(McKinney's) off-speed pitches – his curveball and his change-up – it's nasty," Manzo said. "He's done great for us all year. He's one of our starters, and he one hiccup. But all in all, it was just a great game."
Ryan Double was handed the loss for Slippery Rock (4-3 R2, 6-3). He surrendered three runs – one earned – on four hits and five walks, striking out four in 3 2/3 innings of relief.
Sal Mineo was the starter for the Rockets. He lasted three innings, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks with a pair of strikeouts.
Mineo also went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, and Brett Galcik and Dominick Zandi both hit two-run homers.
The Hornets opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Luca Bertolasio drew a walk to lead off the home half. He eventually came around to score when Fedele got caught in a rundown with runners at first and third.
Bertolasio scored again in the third when Johnny Leedham hit an RBI triple to the wall in center. Donatelli made it a 3-0 Hickory advantage with an RBI single to left field.
Mineo got the Rockets on the board when he reached with a double. He scored on a dropped ball at first base via a grounder from Lucas Allison.
McKinney was cruising for the Hornets until his pitch count crept into the mid 90s. Then he allowed two-run home runs to Brett Galcik and Zandi as the Rockets took a 5-3 lead.
Zandi pulled his just inside the left-field foul pole, and Brett Galcik sent a 2-1 fastball over the left-center wall.
That set up the home-half heroics for the trio of Donatelli, Jordan and Cidila.
"I think our pitchers did a decent job. It's just in the moments we needed it most, just the command wasn't there for us," Slippery Rock head coach Derrick Wood said.
INJURY REPORT
Hickory: Bertalosio exited the game midway through with a potential leg injury. Manzo said he hopes to have his shortstop back for the game against Conneaut Area on Wednesday.
Slippery Rock: Brody Gelcik left the game in the bottom of the seventh with a potential upper-body injury. He collided with a base runner on a throw to first base. Wood was unable to confirm any additional information.
