HERMITAGE – The Kennedy Catholic baseball team was down two with runners at first and second. Marcus Gunn got a fastball to his liking and drove it the other way toward left field.
The ball got down, and the game was tied in the sixth. The Remington Hart did the same, plugging the right-center gap.
The back-to-back doubles by Gunn and Hart completed a 5-4 comeback by the Golden Eagles over Jamestown on Wednesday afternoon behind Kennedy Catholic High School. It was the Golden Eagles' first win of the early season.
"In the beginning, our team was having some ups and downs, but I think we just had to get into the groove of things," Gunn said. "We haven't played in about six days."
Remington Hart earned the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, giving up one hit and striking out three.
Dominick Rapp got the start for the Golden Eagles (1-3 Region 1, 1-3). He allowed two unearned runs on one hit and a walk in two innings, and Nick Ondo surrendered two runs – one earned – on two hits. He struck out four in 3 1/3 innings.
For Jamestown, Aidan Woyt took the loss. He allowed three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Connor Doeberiener was first on the mound for the Muskies. He allowed two runs on four hits and a pair of walks, striking out eight in 5 1/3.
"Connor Doeberiener pitched a great game," Jamestown head coach Bruce Woyt said. "He ran into his pitch count, so you gotta take him out – 100 pitches.
"One bad inning, and they hit the ball. Wasn't like we had the errors, they hit the ball. Hats off to them."
The Muskies (0-4 R1, 0-5) jumped on Kennedy Catholic in the first inning.
Aaron Slifka reached second to start the game following a fielding error by Gunn in center. Doeberiener's RBI single to left scored Slifka, and later in the inning Doeberiner scored on a wild pitch from Rapp.
Jamestown extended its lead to 3-0 after Cole Ternent doubled to right-center field to lead off the fourth. He scored after he was caught in rundown and a throw from Remington Hart went out of play.
However, Remington Hart made up for his mistake in the bottom of the fifth.
Nick Ondo was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Following a stolen base and a strikeout, Ondo scored on a single back up the middle from Remington Hart. The Golden Eagle scored on a two-out single to center from Thorston Hart, cutting the lead to 3-2.
The Muskies bumped the lead up to 4-2 in the top of the sixth when Doeberiener connected on a one-out double off the left-field wall. He scored on the next at-bat when Ternent reached on an opposite-field single to right.
In the home half of the sixth, Daniel Simpson reached on a fielder's choice. Then Nick Ondo singled to center with two outs to put the tying run at first base.
That's when Gunn drove the ball to deep left field. He made the turn was safe at third when the throw rolled into the infield. Remington Hart's double to right gave the Golden Eagles the lead, and the senior took the mound for a 1-2-3 top of the seventh to end the game.
"We had a plan at the beginning," Kennedy Catholic head coach Matt Davies said. "We were gonna go with (Rupp) at the beginning and finish with Remi and go with Nick in the middle innings. We knew the pitch counts that we had, and we just gonna stick with that."
Last season, Kennedy Catholic's win over the Muskies was the turning point in its season. The Golden Eagles won four of their last six before eventually falling to Saegertown in the District 10 championship at Slippery Rock.
The Golden Eagles look to replicate the magic they had at the end of last season.
"We have to get plenty more (wins) in the future, but this is the start of things," Gunn said. "It's not the end, it's just the beginning. We gotta keep going and do what we do."
