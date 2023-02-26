FARRELL – Playing a full playoff bracket is slightly new for the Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team.
The Golden Eagles were in Class 1A, but were bumped up to 2A this season. It didn't take long for them to adjust.
Kennedy Catholic opened the 2A District 10 tournament with an 85-16 win over Eisenhower in the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Farrell High School. The Golden Eagles will face Lakeview in the district semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Sharon High School.
The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 32-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. That lead grew to 51-11 at halftime, implementing the running clock for the entirety of the second half.
The Knights (12-10) only had four players in the scoring column. Lainey Font was Eisenhower's leading scorer with six points.
Meanwhile, it was a balanced attack offensively for the Golden Eagles (19-4), who extended their winning streak to 17 games.
Forward Layke Fields led all scorers with 20 points. Isabella Bianco was right behind with 19 points, Bella Magestro recorded 17 and Hayden Keith added 14. Monique Vincent chipped in nine points from the point guard position.
"Anytime of the year, but most importantly this time of the year, you should be well-rounded," Kennedy Catholic head coach Justin Magestro said. "I think that Layke Fields does such a great job of drawing so many people to her that other girls have to step up. If we can continue doing that, and when you got three girls that are in high double figures, that's the ingredients for success."
Kennedy Catholic features three seniors, but it was the freshmen and sophomores that "played like seniors," according to Justin Magestro.
The Golden Eagles' coach said double-overtime win over Blackhawk in January was the turning point. From that point on, the chemistry between the players has improved, leading to better production on the court and closer bonds off the hardwood.
"To start the game in warm-ups, I didn't see any nervousness from our girls," Justin Magestro said. "I think this solidified that, their play today."
Justin Magestro said the longer district playoff schedule provided by the Class 2A was welcomed by the coaches. In previous years, the Golden Eagles needed to wait for the other classes to reach the championship round before they could play for the 1A title.
Now they have an opportunity to keep the rust off and continue playing through the postseason.
"When they come into the gym, they don't want to do drills and plays. They want to see the endgame of all your work, and that's playing in games," Justin Magestro said. "Trying to keep them focused and engaged for a month is hard.
"I think this is going to be a lot easier because we got three games, and that's what you work so hard for, playing in these games in the playoffs."
––––––
EISENHOWER 4 7 2 3 16
KENNEDY 32 19 19 15 85
EISENHOWER – Marino 0-0-0-0, Font 2-2-3-6, Childs 1-0-1-2, Blecher 0-0-0-0, Alcorn 0-0-0-0, L. Smyth 0-0-0-0, Sleeman 0-0-0-0, Dunn 1-1-2-3, Pascuzzi 0-0-0-0, C. Smyth 0-0-0-0, Steinberg 2-0-0-5, Irvin 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Steinberg 1. Totals: 6-3-6-16.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 2-5-6-9, Magestro 7-2-3-17, Bianco 5-9-9-19, Keith 5-0-0-14, Pfleger 0-0-0-0, Thompkins 0-0-0-0, Scullin 0-0-0-0, Dancak 3-0-2-6, Shimrack 0-0-0-0, Connor 0-0-0-0, Fields 7-6-6-20. 3-pt. goals: Keith 4, Magestro 1. Totals: 29-22-26-85.
