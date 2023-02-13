HERMITAGE – Each member of the Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team got a chance to climb the ladder. Each one cut one strand off the netting western rim.
The players celebrated with shirts that read, "Region 1 champions."
The Golden Eagles accomplished one of their goals for the season with a 68-32 win over West Middlesex on Monday at Kennedy Catholic High School.
"At our program here, we talk about one game at a time," Kennedy Catholic head coach Justin Magestro said. "Every game's a special game. Obviously, when you win a region, it's even more of special game."
Kennedy Catholic jumped on the Big Reds (9-4, 10-11) early with help from forward Layke Fields. The sophomore scored 12 of the Golden Eagles' 18 first-quarter points, and the hosts were off and running.
The Golden Eagles (13-0, 16-4) led 18-4 by the end of the first quarter. The lead increased to 36-15 by halftime, and eventually the running clock began after Kennedy took a 58-28 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Fields was in the middle of the offense, doing what she does best. Her offensive rebounding and put-backs kept the Golden Eagles' offense in a flow. She finished with 27 points and 18 boards.
"The first half, I didn't think we played that well," Magestro said. "I thought we were missing a lot of easy shot attempts. We were executing, I thought, well, but we weren't finishing around the rim. Second half, we came out. I thought we took care of business. Obviously, Layke was phenomenal."
The Big Reds had trouble dealing with Fields all night. They have a respected forward of their own in Caitlin Stephens.
Kennedy limited Stephens to three points and seven rebounds in the first half. But Stephens started to working outside of the post in the third quarter to get some open jumpers. The strategy paid off, and she finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
"It takes her a quarter to get going, but when she does, she can go," West Middlesex head coach Mary Jo Staunch said. "She plays hard, she can shoot the ball – she's a really great shooter. We just need her to believe in herself like we believe in her."
Alexis Babcock scored eight points with three rebounds, and Emma Mild added five points, two boards and a team-high five assists.
The first meeting between the teams resulted in a 56-17 KC win. Staunch said said the rematch featured a better performance from the Big Reds.
Staunch told her players that they weren't going to hold the Golden Eagles down, but they had to work on what they can control.
"Running our offense, boxing out, calling out screens and talking. Those are what we worked on in this game," Staunch said. "We met a lot of those goals today."
Bella Magestro scored 15 points with four rebounds and three assists for the Golden Eagles. Isabella Bianco tallied 13 points with three rebounds, and Monique Vincent finished with five points, six boards and a team-high five assists.
Justin Magestro said amassing accolades never gets old. The win brought the Kennedy Catholic girls one step closer to their goal making a postseason run.
The KC coach said the its the seniors Hayden Keith, Cassie Dancak and Bianco that pass down the standard of basketball to the underclassmen. That's allowed the seniors to blend their experience with the talent of younger players like Fields and Vincent.
"With the combination of the leadership from the seniors and our younger girls stepping up and having no fear, I think that's recipe for having success, and we've experienced that," Justin Magestro said.
W.MIDDLESEX 4 11 13 4 32
KENNEDY 18 18 22 10 68
WEST MIDDLESEX – S. Mild 1-0-0-2, Babcock 4-0-2-8, Gilmore 0-0-0-0, Kildoo 0-0-0-0, Briggs 1-0-0-2, E. Mild 1-3-7-5, Blaze 0-0-0-0, Stephens 6-3-5-15. 3-pt. goals: None. Totals: 13-6-14-32.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 1-2-2-5, Magestro 6-0-0-15, Bianco 3-7-7-13, Keith 1-2-2-4, Pfleger 0-0-0-0, Dancak 1-2-2-4, Shimrack 0-0-0-0, Fields 11-5-7-27. 3-pt. goals: Magestro 3, Vincent 1. Totals: 23-18-20-68.
JV: No game.
