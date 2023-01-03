HERMITAGE – Rick Mancino and the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team were looking for a solid victory.
The Golden Eagles got it Tuesday night when they beat George Junior Republic 75-37 at Kennedy Catholic High School.
Kennedy's Damian Harrison led all scorers with 27 points. He also dished out three assists with a team-high seven rebounds.
Remington Hart scored 16 points with five rebounds and three assists. Simeir Wade added 13 points with three boards and four assists. And Thorsten Hart finished with 11 points, four rebounds and a game-high six assists.
"All our games have been close this year," Mancino said. "It was nice to get our guys some easy baskets. For us to be successful, we definitely got to play better defense, but we need to score."
Bahir Green recorded a double-double for the Lions (1-6). Green scored 13 points with a game-high 11 rebounds, an assist and two blocks.
Marques Lias scored nine points with one assist and six boards, and Daniel Franklin contributed six points with five rebounds and four assists.
"We were way overmatched," GJR head coach Pat Devine said. "That was the best team on our schedule. It is what it is. We kinda knew coming in that they were way out of our league."
George Junior and Kennedy Catholic played a close several minutes. A layup by Green cut the Kennedy lead to 8-7 with 2:37 left in the first quarter.
Then the wheels fell off for the Lions.
KC got a 3-pointer from Harrison off a Remington Hart assist. That 3 kickstarted an 18-0 run by the Golden Eagles (3-3) that led to a 26-7 advantage in the early minutes of the second quarter.
The Golden Eagles rode that scoring momentum to a 46-15 lead by halftime. The second half began with a running clock.
"At the beginning, we didn't show any life," Mancino said. "When you play like that against some of the teams we're gonna face on the road, the game's gonna be over four minutes into the game."
Devine would like to see some continuity with his roster, but he knows that will not happen. Instead he and his group will return to practice, work on some things and try to win another game when they return to the court.
"I'd like to keep them together, but unfortunately two of them are getting released after next week," Devine said. "We just go week by week. We try to win a game here or there."
Progress is slowly being made by Mancino and the Eagles. Wade said the chemistry has improved since the players initially got together at the start of the season. That's led to better passing and finishing at the rim.
There were also expectations are Kennedy Catholic. The banners hanging above the court detail a lineage of hardwood success dating back decades.
"Just the history of continuing winning, there's pressure on your back," Wade said. "You gotta keep your head on strong and be ready to work each and every day."
Kennedy has been swinging back and forth in the win-loss column. They have yet to lose or win back-to-back game this year.
Mancino would like to see his team take some steps forward in all phases of the game. The defense has some areas to improve, but the championship-winning coach would like to see more points on the board with region play approaching.
"We have a long way to go. We have to get better," Mancino said. "We know to keep our eyes on the target. We'll see what comes, but we definitely have to get better."
––––––
GEO. JUNIOR 7 8 13 9 37
KENNEDY 22 24 12 17 75
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Lias 3-3-5-9, Gist 2-0-0-4, Cruz 2-0-0-5, Jackson 0-0-0-0, Baynes 0-0-0-0, Franklin 2-0-0-6, Green 6-0-0-13. 3-pt. goals: Franklin 2, Cruz 1, Green 1. Totals: 15-3-5-37.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Chiappini 0-0-0-0, Wade 6-1-3-13, Harrison 10-4-7-27, T. Hart 4-2-2-11, Smith 0-0-0-0, R. Hart 8-0-1-16, B. Ondo 0-0-0-0, Gwin 1-0-2-2, Southworth 1-0-0-2, Summers 0-0-0-0, N. Ondo 2-0-0-4, Daniels 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Harrison 3, T. Hart 1. Totals: 32-7-15-75.
JV: No game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.