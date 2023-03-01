SHARON – Justin Magestro and his Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team hope 13 isn’t an unlucky number.
Magestro and his Golden Eagles will attempt to secure the program’s 13th straight District 10 Championship – and 29th overall – Saturday after beating Region 1 rival Lakeview for a third time this season with a 61-29 win in the Class 2A semifinals Wednesday night at Sharon High School.
“We don’t take anything for granted,” Magestro said. “Before this game, we were 0-0. That’s our motto. Every game is important at this time of year, because we have three seniors and we don’t want to lose them just yet.
“Not only that, we talk all the time that every playoff game could be your last, so that’s why we use the 0-0 motto. It’s a business for us and hopefully, we can have some fun and celebrate afterwards.”
Saturday, top-seeded Kennedy Catholic (20-4) will draw Maplewood (20-4) – a 36-33 winner in overtime over Cambridge Springs – in the D-10 Finals at a site and time to be determined.
“To me, it’s just like our first,” Magestro said. “It’ll be just as sweet as any other (championship). We don’t take anything for granted. We’re going to go back to the drawing board tomorrow and get ready for Cambridge or Maplewood.”
Despite the loss, the curtain doesn’t close on the 2022-23 season for Lakeview (17-7) – who will face Cambridge Springs (18-6) Saturday at a site and time to be determined with the winner advancing to next weekend’s PIAA tournament. A state playoff berth would be the Sailors’ second in as many seasons after losing to North Catholic in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament.
“We’re not ready to give up our three seniors yet. We’re going to go out and play as hard as we possibly can on Saturday,” Lakeview coach Gary Burke said. “I know our girls want to make a run, so I’m looking forward to two great days of practice in preparation for Saturday.
“I liked a lot of things that I saw tonight. There was a lot of fight from our girls. That’s something we’re going to need Saturday.”
After five ties and five lead changes to start the game, a combination of the Golden Eagles’ defense and offensive rebounds proved too much for the Sailors, allowing the Region 1 champions to embark on a 13-0 run over roughly seven minutes of clock.
But by the time Leigha Marsteller sank a 3-pointer with 4:34 left in the second quarter, Kennedy already held a commanding 21-8 lead and a 12-3 run to close the half with a 33-14 lead.
“We hang our hats on defense,” Magestro said. “We felt Lakeview was going to try to slow the game down, so we sped it up because that’s what we do. We get after it defensively and speed the game up.
“Not only do we want to score out of our offensive sets, we want easy baskets off our defense, too. It just makes life that much easier.”
Any hopes the Sailors had at a comeback disappeared with a disastrous start to the third quarter. The Golden Eagles forced Lakeview into six turnovers and a pair of missed 3-pointers over the first four minutes of the half to allow Kennedy to extend its lead to 42-14.
“We’ve been a really good second-half team all year,” Magestro said. “Last year, we were a first-half team and we wanted to change that paradigm, and I think we have because we’ve been playing really, really good in the third and fourth quarter.”
Lakeview fought to stave off the mercy rule for more than a quarter – never getting any closer than 24 points – but a pair of Isabella Bianco freebies late in the fourth pushed Kennedy over the edge and enacted a running clock for the final 91 seconds.
“That’s a big stage of basketball for a lot of young girls,” Burke said. “You just can’t make mistake after mistake after mistake and give Kennedy the ability to make a run on you. We held our own for a long time, but the mental errors just killed us.”
Layke Fields – who scored the Golden Eagles’ first eight points – finished with a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds, while Bianco (14) and Monique Vincent (10) combined for another 24 tallies.
“What makes this team so special is Layke Fields has carried this team all year, but she’s got a cast of support around her,” Magestro said. “Not only can she score pretty much whenever she wants one-on-one, Layke is our security blanket. We know she’s going to be there to clean it up and put it back in whenever we miss a shot.
“Every game, someone else gains confidence in her and she gains more confidence in her teammates. The last couple of games, (Isabella) Bianco has played fantastic. Cassie Dancak was phenomenal today. Bella (Magestro) comes off the bench and gives us a huge lift. Mo runs the offense and Hayden (Keith) played great defense. She was on (Emma) Marsteller and she did a great job on her.”
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagle defense never let Lakeview get comfortable offensively, forcing 20 turnovers and limited the Sailors to 11-of-30 shooting.
“That’s really unfortunate, because our girls were prepared for tonight,” Burke said. “They knew what to do with the basketball and where to go with it. Unfortunately, we were a little unsure making passes and getting it to the right places.”
NOTES: Kelsey Seddon led the Sailors with 11 points, while leading scorer Emma Marsteller was held to just two points. … Kennedy made 23-of-43 shots and had just eight turnovers. … Hayden Keith had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles. … Alaina Peltonen handed out five assists for Lakeview, while Jordan Olson had six rebounds off the bench. Kennedy Catholic swept the regular-season series (67-34, 49-17).
D-10 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALSKENNEDY 16 17 14 14 61
LAKEVIEW 8 6 9 6 29
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 3-2-2-10, Magestro 3-2-4-9, Bianco 5-4-5-14, Keith 1-0-0-3, Pfleger 0-0-0-0, Dancak 3-2-2-8, Shimrack 0-0-0-0, Fields 8-1-4-17; 3-pt. goals: Vincent 2, Magestro, Keith. Totals: 23-11-17-61.
LAKEVIEW – L. Marsteller 2-0-0-5, Peltonen 0-0-0-0, Ky. Seddon 2-0-0-4, E. Marsteller 0-2-4-2, Woods 1-0-0-2, Ke. Seddon 4-1-1-11, Kepner 1-0-0-3, Olson 1-0-0-2; 3-pt. goals: Ke. Seddon 2, Kepner, L. Marsteller. Totals: 11-3-6-29.
