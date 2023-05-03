On Wednesday, three local boys basketball standouts were recognized for their work during the 2022-23 season.
Jamestown’s Cam Keyser, West Middlesex’s Richie Preston and Mercer’s Jake Mattocks were elected to the all-state boys basketball team.
Keyser was the lone player to receive first-team honors. He received the top honors in Class 1A.
Preston and Mattocks were chosen to represent 2A. Preston was a part of the second team, and Mattocks made the third team.
Keyser was a force for the Muskies all season. He averaged 23.4 points per game, with five games featuring 30-plus points and 15 games ending with 20 or more.
The 6-foot, 5-inch Jamestown forward powered the Muskies for the past four seasons, finishing with 1,546 career points. This past season, he became the program’s all-time leading scorer.
An all-state selection isn’t new for the Keyser family, and given the circumstances, it also was an emotional connect. Keyser’s older brother, Darian, was also an all-state honoree his senior year in 2020.
“It feels amazing,” Keyser said. “That’s exactly how my brother’s career got capped off. He was third team all-state, but to get that first team ... just feels amazing. It’s a nice little addition to my accolades at the end there.”
The 6-5 Preston entered the hoops season motivated. He and the other seniors wanted to put things together for one last run.
He led the Big Reds in scoring every year of his high school career. This past winter, Preston averaged 19.1 points per game, and he scored double digits in 21 of 23 games.
The Big Red star ended his high school career with over 1,400 career points.
Preston recalled his time as a child, watching the past greats play at West Middlesex. Now, he’s one of those players.
“I couldn’t do it without my coaches and my teammates. It really shows the extra hours I put in, in the offseason,” Preston said.
Mattocks rounds out the trio of local forwards.
The Mercer big man’s production helped propel the Mustangs to one of their best seasons in decades.
Behind Mattocks’ 15.9 points per game, the Mustangs went undefeated in region play, winning their first region title since 2004. The Mustangs also won their first District 10 playoff game in over 20 seasons. And they also finished the district tournament as the runner-ups, and made it to the second round of the state playoffs.
Mattocks surpassed the 1,000-point mark in the second half of the season. He concluded his high school career with 1,151 points.
Requests for an interview regarding Mattocks’ selection were not returned by print deadline.
