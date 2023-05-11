GROVE CITY – Danick Hinkson, Hayden McLaughlin and Justy Brown made the final turn. They were neck and neck in the final 100 meters.
Hinkson pulled out the victory for the Lakeview boys 4x400 relay by 0.02 seconds to end the Mercer County Invitational. The 32nd iteration of the yearly event was held at Forker Field in Grove City.
The Sailor boys – Blake Skiles, Colsen Jenkins, Ethan Williams and Hinkson – ran a 3:29.99 to win the 4x400. McLaughlin got Reynolds a runner-up medal with a 3:30.01, and Grove City came in third with a 3:30.47.
“My job as an anchor is to finish off what the rest of my team started,” Hinkson siad. “My team gave me a good lead and something I can handle. These kids are good 400 runners, they know how to run a 400. Nobody’s passing me in the first 200 of a race – you don’t do that in a smart 400.
“I took it a little easy, held it and ran on the backstretch. Running this last curve here, I gave it everything I got to come off that curve hot and hold it.”
Before the boys took to the track for the second heat, the girls saw success of their own in the 4x400.
The Lakeview girls relay – Kady Alexander, Laci Redfoot, Kendall Emmert and Lydia Reed – bested Greenville with a time of 4:06.17. The Trojans came in second with a 4:09.51.
“We’re very pleased with this, and the overall team effort was good,” longtime Lakeview coach Jack Cress said.
The Sailors also saw success in the girls field events.
Erika McGowan took first in the pole vault (11-6) and the high jump (5-3). In running events, Reed took the 200 for the Sailors with a 26.11.
On the boys side, James Alexander, Austin Robinowitz, Ryker Harold and Nicholas Savolskis won the 4x800 relay for Lakeview. They ran a 9:03.36, besting second place Reynolds’ 9:20.88.
GIRLS
Reynolds’ Grace Bresnan won the long jump and triple jump. She set a personal record in the long jump with an attempt of 18-0. She cleared 36-5 in the triple jump. Freshman Ava Murko finished third in both events for the Raiders. In the long jump she posted a 16-7 1/2, and in the triple she leaped 33-1.
“Coach Hinderliter does a nice job with those jumpers,” Reynolds head coach John Brasnan said. “Very proud of all those jumpers. They had a heck of a day today.”
Sharpsville’s Riley Tighe just beat out Farrell’s Janiya Daniles in the 100. Tighe clocked a 12.73 while Daniels ran a 12.78.
Sharpsville’s Macie Steiner, Savannah Hassan, Tamya Hubbard and Tighe won the 4x100 relay with a 50.55.
Abbey Nichols got the better of Young in the 300 hurdles. The Grove City Eagle ran 46.25 while Young finished second with a 47.43. Fellow Eagle Chole Highland claimed the javelin with a throw of 108-3.
McElhaney won the 800 with a 2:22.31 to hold of a late push from Hickory’s Jillian White, who came in second with a 2:23.15. Maggie Goodlin set a PR with an attempt of 36-6 1/4 to beat fellow Trojan Ella Tokar in the shot put.
Malana Beach, of Hickory, ran a 12:23.11 to win the 3200. Jessica Miklos continued her strong junior campaign with a toss of 102-10 to win the discus for the Hornets.
Maya Jeckavitch took first in the 400 with a 1:00.57 for Wilmington.
Sharon sophomore Ondrea Young set a PR with a 15.65 in the 100 hurdles.
AnnaSophia Viccari won the 1600 for West Middlesex with a time of 5:27.65.
BOYS
Slippery Rock and Grove City both had a strong day on the boys’ end.
Eli Anderson picked up the Rockets’ first win with a time of 15.50 in the 110 hurdles. The team of Tyler Arblaster, Trent Davey, Levi Prementine and Anderson added another win after running 43.31 in the 4x100 relay.
Arblaster ran a 51.48 to win the 400, and Prementine won the long jump with a 22-7 1/2. And Zach Hoehn beat fellow Rocket Braiden Rich in the shot put with an attempt of 45-2 1/4. Rich threw 44-6 1/2 to finish second.
Frank won the 1600 for Grove City with a 4:28.98. Mac Messer took the 300 hurdles (42.13) for GC, and MJ Pottinger won the 800 (1:58.14) as three Eagles finished in the top-three in the event.
In the field, freshman DeLathian Boanes won the discus for Grove City. He tossed a 127-3 for the Eagles.
McLaughlin ran an 11.06 to set a PR and win the 100, and he followed with a win in the 200, running a 22.49.
“Probably the toughest kid in all my years here being at Reynolds,” John Brasnan said of McLaughlin. “Whatever we have him do, he puts his nose down and gets right after it.”
Commodore Perry’s Jack Thomas put together another strong showing after his performance in the City of Hermitage Invitational. Thomas won the high jump (6-3) and the triple jump (44-5).
Hickory sophomore Caden Riethmiller was in control for most of the 3200 and came away with a win after running 10:22.67. Ben Swanson threw 147-1 to take first in the javelin for the Hornets.
Wilmington’s Solomon Glavach took the pole vault with a 15-0.
NOTES: Team scores were not released. ... Full results can be found at Wolf Creek Race Management’s website: wolfcreektrackclub.com. ... The District 10 championships at Slippery Rock University are a week from Saturday.
MERCER COUNTY INVITATIONAL
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
4x800 relay – Greenville (McElhaney, Lewis, Davis, Daly), 10:08.11; 100 hurdles – Young (Sharon) 15.65; 100 – Tighe (Sharpsville), 12.73; 1600 – Viccari (West Middlesex), 5:27.65; 4x100 relay – Sharpsville (Steiner, Hassan, Tighe, Hubbard), 50.55; 400 – Jeckavitch (Wilmington), 1:00.57; 300 hurdles – Nichols (Grove City), 46.25; 800 – McElhaney (Greenville), 2:22.31; 200 – Reed (Lakeview), 26.11; 3200 – Beach (Hickory), 12:23.11; 4x400 relay – Lakeview (Alexander, Redfoot, Emmert, Reed), 4:06.17; Shot put – Goodlin (Greenville), 36-6 1/4; Discus – Miklos (Hickory), 102-10; Javelin – Highland (Grove City), 108-3; Long jump – Bresnan (Reynolds), 18-0; Triple jump – Bresnan (Reynolds), 36-5; High jump – McGowan (Lakeview), 5-3; Pole vault – McGowan (Lakeview), 11-6.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
4x800 relay – Lakeview (Alexander, Robinowitz, Harold, Savolskis), 9:03.36; 100 hurdles – Anderson (Slippery Rock) 15.5; 100 – McLaughlin (Reynolds), 11.06; 1600 – Frank (Grove City), 4:28.98; 4x100 relay – Slippery Rock (Arblaster, Davey, Prementine, Anderson), 43.31; 400 – Arblaster (Slippery Rock), 51.48; 300 hurdles – Messer (Grove City), 42.13; 800 – Pottinger (Grove City), 1:58.14; 200 – McLaughlin (Reynolds), 22.49; 3200 – Riethmiller (Hickory), 10:22.67; 4x400 relay – Lakeview (Skiles, Jenkins, Williams, Hinkson), 3:29.99; Shot put – Hoehn (Slippery Rock), 45-2 1/4; Discus – Boanes (Grove City), 127-3; Javelin – Swanson (Hickory), 147-1; Long jump – Prementine (Slippery Rock), 14-1; Triple jump – Thomas (Commodore Perry), 44-5; High jump – Thomas (Commodore Perry), 6-3; Pole vault – Glavach (Wilmington), 15-0.
