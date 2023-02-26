FARRELL – It started with the first-quarter defense. That eventually gave way to offensive production in the second and third quarters.
And by the end Lakeview girls basketball coach Gary Burke liked what he saw as his team returned to the locker room victorious.
The Sailors beat Union City 50-21 in a Class 2A District 10 quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon at Farrell High School. They will have another meeting with Kennedy Catholic in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Sharon.
Lakeview – winners of four straight – trailed 4-2 a minute and a half into the game. Then Emma Marsteller came away with a steal that eventually resulted in a layup by Kyndra Seddon off an offensive rebound.
The Sailors (17-6) locked in defensively, and by the end of the first, they led 12-4.
The middle quarters were where they did the most damage.
Defense continued to be the focus for Lakeview. The Sailors limited the Bears (12-11) to 11 points in the middle 16 minutes. Meanwhile, the offense saw multiple players step up.
In the second quarter, it was the combination of Kyndra Seddon and Emma Marsteller. In the third, the pair of Kelsey Seddon and Delaney Kepner began to put the ball through the hoop to balance the scoring.
Jessica Messenger was the leading scorer for the Bears. She had six points, and Cathryn Reynolds scored five. Brooke Vantassel had four points and four rebounds.
Kyndra Seddon scored a game-high 16 points with five rebounds. Emma Marsteller scored 12 points with a team-high six rebounds, Kelsey Seddon tallied seven points with four rebounds and Kepner scored all six of her points in the second half.
Alaina Peltonen chipped in three points with four rebounds and a game-high four assists.
"I thought we just played good, fundamental defense," Burke said. "We didn't give up easy shots, we contest all their shooters. Kyndra Seddon did a great job on the boards
"The thing about Kyndra taking care of (Brooke Vantassel) is that our guards had to get down there and rebound. Our guards did an nice job of finishing possessions and pushing the basketball down the floor so we were able to get some easy looks."
Burke said the Sailors had a good week of practice leading up to the postseason. Now they face a familiar opponent.
The Sailors and Kennedy Catholic met twice in the regular season. The Golden Eagles came way with two victories – 67-34 in Hermitage and 49-17 in Stoneboro.
Burke said he would like to see the battle between KC forward Layke Fields and Lakeview Jordan Olson. The Lakeview junior is a true center at 6-1.
But Saturday's win was the first step in the postseason for the Sailors. Now it's time to lean on the roster's experience if they want to make a run.
"You have to win one in order to win two more, and we have a big task ahead of us on Wednesday," Burke said. "That first game going into the District 10 playoffs is always a little nerve wracking because you never know how the girls are going to respond.
"Lucky for us, most of our team that plays has playoff experience. It was a welcome sight for us to put some points on the board in the first quarter and really jump into this playoff season with a good attitude."
––––––
UNION CITY 4 5 6 6 21
LAKEVIEW 12 12 17 9 50
UNION CITY – Messenger 3-0-0-6, Wienzkowski 1-2-4-4, Reynolds 2-0-0-5, Higley 0-0-0-0, Vantassel 0-4-6-4, Brenner 0-0-0-0, McGuire 0-0-0-0, Cummings 0-0-0-0, Kent 0-0-0-0, Hopson 1-0-0-2, Hunter 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Reynolds 1. Totals: 7-6-10-21.
LAKEVIEW – Montgomery 0-0-0-0, Doyle 0-0-0-0, L. Marsteller 0-0-0-0, Peltonen 1-1-2-3, Sontheimer 0-0-0-0, Ky. Seddon 7-2-3-16, E. Marsteller 3-5-6-12, Williams 1-0-0-2, Woods 1-0-0-3, Ke. Seddon 3-0-2-7, Kepner 2-2-2-6, Olson 0-1-2-1, Sheets 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: E. Marsteller 1, Woods 1, Ke. Seddon 1. Totals: 18-11-17-50.
