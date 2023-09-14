FARRELL — In the blink of an eye, the energy swung from one end of the court to the other.
The Lakeview volleyball team took control in the third set to beat Farrell 3-1 on Thursday night at E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium in Farrell.
Farrell (1-3 Region 1, 1-4) came back after being down 16-9 in the opening set. A kill from Maria Harrison set up by Jiada Brodie cut the Sailors’ lead to 20-17, and the Steelers ended the set by taking nine of the final 13 points.
Again, the Sailors (3-1 R1, 4-2) got off to a strong start in the second set, jumping out to a 7-3 lead. But the Steelers started to slowly chip away.
Farrell regained the momentum when the Sailors committed a service error. A service point from Zoee Mishata tied the set at 14. But the Marstellars pulled the Sailors back in front when Emma set up Leigha for a kill.
The Marstellars’ point started a 7-1 run that provided the Sailors with some breathing room. They eventually took the second set 25-19.
That momentum swing was further cemented at the start of the third set.
Lakeview took the first eight points of the frame thanks to three kills from Madison Doyle and three points from Emma Marstellar, who also had an ace during the run. The hole was too deep for the Steelers to climb out of, dropping the third set 25-9.
“(The start in the third set) really brought our energy up, and it really made it a lot easier going forward to stay on top of everything and really finish that third set,” Lakeview senior Allison Sontheimer said.
The fourth set featured a similar start. After the Steelers took the first point, the Sailors went on a 9-0 run. Their lead eventually increased to 17-6, and they clinched the win with a 25-10 final.
Sontheimer had six aces for the Sailors. Doyle led Lakeview with seven kills, and Kyndra Seddon had six with four blocks. Emma Marstellar totaled a game-high 17 assists.
Lakeview head coach Jennifer Fagley said the Sailors need to learn to finish sets.
She also said the five-set win over Commodore Perry on Wednesday might have impacted the team’s start.
“They found the mojo, serves stayed in, we became a little more consistent, and the consistency is what they’re gonna need down the line,” Fagley said. “We have to be able to finish, and that’s a challenge for us right now.”
Janiya Daniel and Maria Harrison both had four kills for the Steelers. Daniel also had a game-high seven blocks, and Brodie recorded seven assists.
For the Steelers, they’re trying to improve on coverage, serves and receiving. But head coach Dericka Stewart said the players also need to learn to let the negative plays go and move forward throughout the match.
“We make a mistake and we can’t shake it off. It’s hard to shake it off and bounce back,” Stewart said. “And once one girl sees one girl down, it’s like a ripple affect and everybody gets down. It’s hard to bring them out of that.”
The Sailors took advantage of the Steelers’ inability to “shake it off.” They won their fourth straight match after an 0-2 start to the season, and they have Kennedy Catholic and Rocky Grove driving out to Stoneboro next week for Region 1 matches.
“It’s definitely relieving to have that win and know that we’re no longer fighting to get back (over .500),” Sontheimer said.
