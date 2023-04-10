HERMITAGE — The bases were loaded, and Zac Lanschak stepped into the batter’s box with two down in the bottom of the seventh.
Then a muffled thud came from home plate.
Lanschak took a pitch in the back to drive in the game-winning run in Hickory baseball’s 7-6 victory over Wilmington on Monday behind Hickory High School.
The walk-off hit by pitch was the second time Lanschak was hit on the day. He took one in the leg in his first at-bat during a three-run second inning.
“I knew at the end of the game, I had to do whatever it took to not get out,” Lanschak said. “I saw the pitch coming straight for my back and I took it.”
Luke Ference was given the win after striking out Sam Mistretta to end the top of the seventh. Dennis Fedele lasted 2 1/3 innings in the start, allowing two runs on three walks with four strikeouts. Austin McKinney relieved Fedele and pitched 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four runs — one earned — on seven hits and three strikeouts.
Johnny Leedham went 1 for 2 with an RBI. His courtesy runner, Connor Stoyer, scored twice. Luca Bertolasio was 0 for 2 but drove in one and scored once, and Lanschak was 0 for 1 with a sacrifice bunt and an RBI.
Hunter Jones took the loss for the Greyhounds in relief. He gave up two runs on one hit and three walks, fanning three in 1 2/3 innings of work. Tyler Mikulin was given the no decision for Wilmington after allowing five runs — two earned — on a pair of hits and four walks. He struck out seven in five innings.
Garrett Heller went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Hounds. Ben Miller was 0 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI, Jones went 1 for 4 with a run driven in and Mikulin finished 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Hickory (4-1) got on the board first due to some defensive issues by Wilmington in the second. Leedham drew a leadoff walk, Fedele singled and Lanschak took his first hit by pitch.
Heller tried getting Leedham at home on the force, but his throw skipped to catcher Colby Lewis. Then Fedele scored on a double play, and Lanschak touched home after a delayed steal that saw the Hickory dugout yell for a balk on Mikulin. The move confused the Wilmington infield and Lanschak, who slowed down before scoring.
The Greyhounds (4-1) loaded the bases in the top of the third on walks by Lewis, Miller and Mikulin. Heller blooped in a single to shallow left field to score Lewis and Miller, cutting the Hickory lead to 3-2.
Wilmington took a 5-3 lead thanks to some errors by the Hornets in the fourth.
Mistretta reached via a hit by pitch to lead off, and Lewis singled to left. A flyball from Buddah Book was dropped, allowing Mistretta to score. Lewis crossed on a safety squeeze from Miller, and an RBI single to center by Mikulin made it a multi-run lead.
Bertolasio got hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth. Leedham followed with an RBI triple to center, and the Hornets’ catcher eventually scored on a wild pitch from Mikulin to tie the game at 5.
Wilmington broke the tie in the top of the seventh inning after Rocky Serafino reached on a one-out single and eventually scored on a seeing-eye grounder from Hunter Jones.
Hickory’s comeback began with a single from Ferenle to start the home half of the seventh. Then back-to-back walks from DJ Donatelli and Noah Jordan loaded the bases.
A shallow flyout to second base from Bertolasio provided just enough of a window for Ference to tag from third. Ference bowed outside the brown turf and around Lewis’ tag.
After an intentional walk of Leedham and strikeout of Fedele, it was Lanschak’s turn to step to the plate. and he came away with a sore spot and a win.
“At the end of the day, this was anybody’s game,” Wilmington head coach James Geramita said. “I think if we play it back, any of us could win it a second or third time.”
The Hornets have won their last three games after posting a 6-4 win over Karns City and a 7-5 victory over Mercer last week. Now they have some momentum heading into matchups with Grove City and Oil City this week, and it’s thanks to Lanschak standing tall in the box.
“That’s baseball, for one thing – anything that can happen, will happen,” Hickory head coach Chris Manzo said. “We got a guy, took one in the back with the bases loaded. That shows a lot of guts. That’s taking one for the team, and I expect nothing less from him.”
