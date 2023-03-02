SHARON – Commodore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar stepped on the mat at the center of the gym at Sharon High School. He quickly earned 4-0 decision over Greenville’s Rudy Gentile for the District 10 title in the 139-pound weight class.
He received his medal and his printout of the bracket and returned to the cement stands. There isn’t much discussion and photos with the family. He then returned to the stands after taking care of business for the day.
And he’s been taking care of business all year.
Lazzar was key piece to the Commodore Perry wrestling season. The Panthers earned the fourth seed in the District 10 duals last month before falling to Corry.
The junior enters this weekend’s regional round with a 34-4 record, along with section and district titles in hand.
“A lot of hard work in the summer,” Lazzar said. “It feels good to finally pay off.”
The middle of the winter was the point where Lazzar started to feel good about his season. At that point in the year, he was taking on tougher competition. and he put together strong matches heading into the second half of the year.
Commodore Perry head coach Kevin Drew said the addition of different workout partners over the last couple years has helped expose his district champ to different styles.
But it was the work that Lazzar has put in during his free time that has benefited him this season, according to Drew.
“He handles all the pressure. He handles the situations very, very well because of his experience and the way he commits to the offseason programs of wrestling,” Drew said.
The Panthers’ coach said Lazzar’s impact comes not only on the mat, but in the role of a leader.
Drew said his teammates look to Lazzar for examples on how to practice and win. and according to Drew, the junior leads through the respect that he shows his coaches and teammates.
“I can honestly said I have not met many wrestlers that have his combination of confidence yet being humble,” Drew said.
“I think as an athlete, that’s a really, really hard thing to find – believing in yourself but knowing you can be better. That’s an amazing balance to have, and he balances it very well.”
The CP Panther came up just short of winning the district title last season. He fell to Cochranton’s Jack Martinec in the 132 championship via a 9-4 decision.
Following his district runner-up performance, Lazzar took third at the regional meet at Sharon High School. He earned a 9-0 major decision over Brockway’s Parker Pisarchick.
He quietly pushed his way back to the district title round this season, and now he’ll look to make some noise in the regional tournament starting today in Sharon.
“Feels good,” Lazzar said. “I’m ready for the next one.”
