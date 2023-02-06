HERMITAGE – The Greenville girls basketball team is a little shorthanded at the moment. That means any veteran experience will be key to pulling out wins in the final stretch of the season.
Josie Lewis was the senior to step up for the Trojans in the second half of a 53-35 win over Hickory Monday night in Hermitage.
The Trojans (9-1 Region 4, 16-3) didn’t play their best half of basketball to start the game. They forced 18 turnovers, but they only held a 19-10 lead at halftime.
The Hornets (4-6, 9-10) cut the lead to 22-16 on a layup by Kimora Roberts off an assist by Malana Beach with 4:19 left in the third quarter.
However, the Trojans responded with a 3-pointer by Lewis of a dish from freshman Preslie Kirila. That bucket sparked a 12-0 run that put the Trojans in the driver’s seat.
“I think in the second half, we knew we were in better shape and we could just kinda run ‘em,” Lewis said. “One thing we pride ourselves on is how in shape we are.”
Greenville’s offense went quick and started adding to the lead in the fourth quarter.
With the extra breathing room, Lewis could take a couple more chances. The full-court passes that happen every now and then at Greenville games started to make an appearance.
Lewis’ play as a passer and shooter led to a 19-point fourth quarter. Lewis took over some of the scoring responsibilities in the final minutes as she finished with eight points and three assists in the period.
0verall, Lewis finished with 11 points, nine assists and three rebounds.
“No one really posts about assists and all that stuff, so it is kind of difficult to see how all that happens,” Lewis said of her baseball-style long passes. “It’s just something that’s kind of come natural to me. I think it’s because I worked so hard. Coach kills us so hard on our ball handling, so I don’t have to look at the ball when I’m bringing it up the court.”
Fellow senior Grace Cano handled her business as usual. Cano scored a game-high 15 points with four rebounds and three steals. The Trojans also got 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals out of Kirila. Junior Lily Chapman added five points with five rebounds and a game-high six steals.
Roberts had 10 steals for Hickory, but her usual second-chance points weren’t there against the Trojans. The Hornets’ forward was limited to eight points.
Addie Phillips had seven points, and Maddie Jones tallied six points with seven rebounds.
“We went to that old-school summer league mentality – let your defense create your offense,” Greenville head coach Samantha Faler said. “We are very much a defensive team. I have some very gifted offensive players, but we totally believe in our defense.”
Turnovers limited the Hickory offense in the first half and prevented the Hornets from taking advantage of the Trojans’ slow start. The Hornets committed 26 turnovers on the day.
“We struggled tonight,” Hickory head coach Matthew Fabian said. “We didn’t create the separation to get open looks. We took bad shots.
“On the plus side, I think Madison Jones did a fantastic job on Josie (Lewis) tonight. I think she had three or four points midway through the fourth.”
There are three games left on the schedule for Hickory. The Hornets will travel to Grove City on Thursday, square up with General McLane on Saturday and end the year with a battle against Sharpsville at home.
Fabian wants to see his team look like the squad that beat Sharon and Franklin a few weeks back.
“Our defense was phenomenal, our offense made the extra pass, we got high-percentage shots,” the Hickory head coach said.
Meanwhile, the Trojans are starting to figure some things out with seniors Sarah Mallek and Anna Harpst out with injuries. Mallek is done for the year with a torn ACL, but Harpst is expected to return some time around the start of the playoffs.
Faler wants to see the team focus on defense and rebounding to close out the regular season. While the defense can keep the Trojans in games, the chemistry between the younger players and upperclassmen like Cano and Lewis is starting to develop.
“Showing that we can win these games as a young team with not a lot of experience – except for three of us – I think it (builds) a lot of confidence for us that we can carry on into the playoffs,” Lewis said.
––––––
GREENVILLE 8 11 15 19 53
HICKORY 4 6 9 16 35
GREENVILLE – Schaller 4-1-2-9, Cano 6-3-5-15, Lewis 4-0-1-11, Chapman 2-0-0-5, Davis 0-2-4-2, Kirila 5-0-0-11, Tokar 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 3, Chapman 1, Kirila 1. Totals: 21-6-11-53.
HICKORY – Swanson 0-2-2-2, Beach 0-1-2-1, Fustos 2-2-6-6, Jones 0-4-8-4, Roberts 4-0-0-8, Phillips 2-1-2-7, Matthews 2-0-0-4, Smith 1-1-1-3. 3-pt. goals: Phillips 2. Totals: 11-11-20-35.
JV: Greenville, 33-27.
