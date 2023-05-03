On Saturday, weightlifters from around the area converged on Sharpsville. They came to participate in the Blue Devil Weightlifting Invitational.
The competition was held at Sharpsville High School to help fund raise for a new weight room.
“It has long been overlooked and basically neglected by the school district for more years than anyone can remember,” said Michael Lenzi, school board member and director for the event.
Saturday’s event featured over 30 student athletes from Sharpsville, Sharon, Hermitage, New Castle, and Greenville, as well as Brookfield, Ohio.
The event also allowed for coaches or sponsors of the event to compete.
Trophies were passed out to the winners and small wrestling style belts with the event logo and sponsor were passed out to the best lifters of the event. The best lifters of the event were:
• Kara Giroski (Greenville 6th grader), won best lightweight female lifter with a deadlift of 230 pounds.
• Grace Dorfi (Sharpsville 11th grader), won best heavyweight female lifter with a deadlift of 150 pounds.
• Kat Hurley (Sharpsville 10th grader), won best overall female lifter with a total of 440 pounds lifted.
• Brian White (Sharpsville 10th grader), won best individual event lifter with a deadlift of 505 pounds.
• Jonathan Bissell (Sharpsville 10th grader), won best lightweight male lifter with a total of 885 pounds.
• Ryan Tetrick was named the best overall lifter of the event. He went home with a trophy and belts in Best Heavyweight Male, Best Male and Best Overall Lifter. Ryan lifted a total of 1,555 pounds.
Tetrick weighed in at 267.7 pounds and squatted 585, benched 370 and deadlifted 600 pounds in his first powerlifting meet.
