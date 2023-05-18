HERMITAGE LITTLE LEAGUE
• XPress Auto Yankees 5, Sharon FOPA 0 – Brandon Hochstetler and Byron Geisel split time on the mound for the Yankees. Both pitched three innings and combined to strike out 13 in the shutout win.
Geisel singled for the Yankees.
Jase Hassan and Sammie Hassan both singled for Sharon.
Maurice and Stanisky combined to strike out 11 for Sharon.
• UPMC Braves 6, Sharon American Legion 5 – King Wilson hit two doubles and singled with an RBI for UPMC.
Dylan Gardner singled twice with an RBI, and Joe Zappia and Ashton Voytik both singled for the Braves.
Gardner struck out nine in four innings of work, and Wilson fanned one in one inning of relief and Zappia struck out two in an inning.
Sharon stats were not submittted.
• UPMC Braves 13, Becker Crane Rockies 3 – Joe Zappia doubled twice and drove in six to lead the Braves' lineup.
Colten Nale singled twice and drove in one, and Ashton Voytik, Owen Carothers and Niko Gravatte each singled.
King Wilson and Max Wilcox split time on the mound for UMPC. Wilcox recorded four strikeouts while Wilson had three.
For the Rockies, Guttuso, Loreno, Squartrito and Kudelko all singled.
• UPMC Braves 8, Becker Crane Rockies 7 – Dylan Gardner hit an inside-the-park home run for UMPC. Joe Zappia doubled twice, and King Wilson, Ashton Voytik and Keelan DeAngelis all singled.
For the Rockies Luke Becker homered and singled. Vinnie Multari and Luca Squatrito both singled twice, Guttuso and Loreno both singled.
Becker struck out seven for Becker Crane in three innings of work, and Ian Staples fanned six.
Zappia struck out nine in four innings for the Braves, and Owen Carothers and Wilson both pitched one inning. Gardner earned the save with two strikeouts in the seventh
• Bayer Crete Pirates 12, Sharon Laskey's 2 (4 inn.) – Jordan Bochert threw a one-hitter to send Bayer Crete to 4-0 on the year. Bochert struck out eight in the complete game.
Will Geisel and Troy Martin each singled twice, and Carter Hicks and Gio Vasconi both had a hit.
Aiden Sweeney singled for Laskey's.
Luca Perks on the start for Sharon, and Rocco Donatelli and Sweeney pitched in relief.
• Synergy Insurance Astros 3, G&J Fencing Guardians 2 – Mason hit a two-run double to win the game in the seventh inning. He finished with two doubles and a triple.
Maddex Tomko doubled and scored, and Andrew Ansell singled and scored. Tomko struck out 11.
Blake Hooks struck out 14 over six innings of work.
Tanner Klugh had a three-hit day, and Beau Becker doubled.
• Synergy Insurance Astros 5, Xpress Auto Sales Yankees 4 – Carlo Manganello singled to right, scoring Andrew Ansell in the bottom of the eighth for a walk-off win.
Ansell had three hits and scored three times, and Mason Hand, Maddex Tomko and Marcus George each had a a hit.
Branden Hochstetter, Sam Sirianni and Carson Kudelko combined to strike out 15 for the Yankees.
Byron Geisel singled twice and scored twice, and Hochstetter singled and scored once.
• Pine Hollow Motors Mets 9, Sharon FOPA 8 (7 inn.) – The Mets come away with a walk-off win when Gino Squatrito scored in the seventh inning.
Squatrito and Mylan Schweiss each scored twice for the Mets. Jett Hruska tallied four hits with two RBIs and three runs scored.
On the mound, Hruska struck out six and gave up three runs. Andy Kemper fanned six batters and allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings, and Colin Songer pitched two innings of relief with one run allowed and five strikeouts.
For Sharon, Jase Hassan and Sammie Hassan combined for 17 strikeouts while allowing eight runs.
SHARPSVILLE YOUTH BASEBALL
• Ross Aviation White Sox 7, Holy Name Padres 6 – The White Sox scored three runs late to clinch the win over the Padres.
Wyatt Gassner had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox. Jacob Vassen singled twice and scored twice, Levi Mabry had two singles with an RBI, and Colten Ross had an RBI single.
Zayden Musch and Logan Burt battled it out on the mound for the first four innings. Musch pitched four innings of one-hit ball, allowing one unearned run and striking out 10.
Burt struck out 10 in five innings for Holy Name.
Nolan Roskos and Ross each struck out one in relief for Ross Aviation. Roskos was credited with the win.
Elliot Campbell hit a two-run double for the Padres, and Trent Maxwell added an RBI single.
• Ross Aviation White Sox 17, Reynolds VFW 8 – The White Sox scored 17 runs on 16 hits in the first two innings of a dominant win.
Zayden Musch, Nolan Roskos, Manny Roskos, Levi Mabry, Colten Ross, Jacob Vassen, Kylan Whenry, Triton Torreance and Wyatt Gassner all had multiple hits for the White Sox.
Manny Roskos got the start, allowing one hit and striking out six in two innings of work. Mabry and Vassen pitched in relief, with both recording three strikeouts in one inning.
Carter Irvine tripled to start the game and later added another hit for Reynolds.
