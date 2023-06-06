SHARON LITTLE LEAGUE
• Sharon Laskey's Furniture 14, Hermitage Braves 12 – In Hermitage, Lucas Perks hit a three-run homer run and Bryce Bodien had two doubles and two singles to lead the Sharon offense.
Aiden Sweeney singled twice with three RBIs, Rocco Donatelli had two hits, Michael Chapman doubled and William Satterwhite and Kevin Ulan both singled.
On the mound, Aiden Sweeney allowed eight runs – three earned – on six hits and a walk for Sharon. He struck out five in 3 2/3 innings of work. Perks threw 2 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. He allowed four unearned runs and struck out three.
For the Braves, Nale doubled and singled twice. Voytik doubled and singled with an RBI, DeAngelis tripled with two runs driven in, Zappia singled with an RBI and Gardner and King Wilson both singled.
Wilson allowed six runs – four earned – on four hits and four walks. Wilson struck out six before Wilcox took over. Wilcox surrendered eight runs – five earned – on eight hits and a walk while fanning six in four innings of relief.
• Sharon Laskey's Furniture 10, Sharon American Legion 5 – At Thornton Field, Lucas Perks threw 5 1/3 innings of two-hit ball for Laskey's. He allowed five runs on five walks while striking out seven.
In relief of Perks, Bryce Bodien threw the final two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two and walked one.
Perks also hit a three-run home run while Michael Chapamn singled and double, Kevin Ulan singled with a run driven in and Cole Adams singled.
For American Legion, Nick Fromm doubled twice with two RBIs.
Vito Donatelli allowed seven runs – one earned – on four hits and two walks in two innings pitched for American Legion. Fromm threw three innings while giving up three runs on one hit and four walks and striking out eight.
HERMITAGE LITTLE LEAGUE
• Becker Crane Rockies 8, American Legion 2 – Luke Becker's grand slam powered the Rockies over American Legion. Becker finished with five RBIs.
Seth Lordo doubled and singled to provided a second bat to the Rockies' lineup.
Ian Staples surrendered a pair of hits and punched out six in three innings pitched. Dominic Gottuso and Becker combined to strikeout eight in the final three innings.
Lampkins went 3-for-3 with two doubles for American Legion. Fromm added a double.
American Legion pitching stats were not submitted.
• Bayer Crete Pirates 18, UPMC Braves 4 – In Game 1 of a doubleheader, the Pirates' bats were on fire in a win over the Braves.
Levi Tota double three times and singled once, Carter Hicks doubled twice with a single and Matthew Loomis singled thrice. Jordan Bochert, Troy Martin and Garrett Becker each singled twice, and Lantz Ristvey singled once.
Carter Hicks got the win in a complete game. He allowed four hits and struck out six.
King Wilson and Max Wilcox each singled twice, and Ashton Voytik added a hit.
Wilson allowed eight hits and struck out four in three innings, and Wilcox surrendered nine hits and fanned one in an inning pitched.
• UPMC Braves 4, Bayer Crete Pirates 2 – In Game 2, Joe Zappia shut down Bayer Crete. He gave up five hits and struck out 11 in a complete game.
Ashton Voytik doubled and singled, and King Wilson and Keelan DeAngelis both doubled for the Braves. Zappia singled twice and Owen Carothers singled once.
Jordan Bochert and Levi Tota both doubled for the Pirates. Carter Hicks and Garrett Becker both added singles.
Bochert allowed five hits and struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings. Tory Martin punched out four and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings on the hill.
• Bayer Crete Pirates 6, Sharon Laskey's 2 – The Pirates continued their hot start and improved to 8-1 on the season.
Troy Martin threw a three-hitter while striking out 10. He gave up two earned runs in the complete game.
Jordan Bochert and Matthew Loomis both doubled and singled, and Martin added a triple.
Lucas Perks hit a home run, Bryce Bodien doubled and Aiden Sweeney singled for Laskey's.
Bodien and Rocco Donatelli split time on the mound. Bodien surrendered three runs on three hits and two walks in four innings pitched. Donatelli threw one inning, but allowed three runs on two hits and a pair of free passes.
• G&J Fencing Guardians 15, Synergy Insurance Astros 5 – Kellan Toth and MJ Panty combined their efforts to limit the Astros' lineup. Toth allowed five runs on four hits and struck out four in four innings. And Panty struck out the side in his one inning of work.
Panty tripled and singled, and Eric Perry doubled and singled. Mason Tribley, Gunner Fiedler, Beau Becker, Blake Hooks and Toth all added hits. Fiedler had a three-RBI day.
For the Astros, Andrew Ansell had a hit and two RBIs. Mason Hand, Marcus George and Carlo Manganello also recorded hits.
Ansell struck out three and Hand fanned four.
• Pine Hollow Motors Mets 5, Parker Brothers Angels 3 – The Pine Hollow Motors Mets handed the Parker Brother Angels their first loss of the season after a strong pitching performance from Mylan Schweiss.
Schweiss gave up two runs and struck out 12 in 5 2/3 innings for the Mets. Gino Squatrito got the save with the final out.
Conlin Songer doubled with three RBIs to lead the Mets' offense. Dexter Weiss, Jeremiah Stough and Andy Kemper added hits.
Spencer Kulka, Bryson Rueberger and Matthew Wible each pitched for the Angels and combined for six strikeouts.
Tr'Cier Carr, Daniel Wadrose, Cadien Stuart, Kulka and Rueberger each had a hit.
• G&J Fencing Guardians 19, Sharon FOPA 9 – Eric Perry came up a home run short of the cycle for the Guardians. MJ Panty, Blake Hook, Kellan Toth and Matthew Perry combined for eight hits and eight RBIs.
For Sharon, Jase Hassan had two hits and an RBI. And Sammy Hassan and Myer Bundrant each drove in a run.
• XPress Auto Yankees 11, Sharon MCSB 0 – Geisel, Sirianni and Hochstetler combined for eight strikeouts in the win.
Voytik and Geisel singled once, Lewis-Bateson singled twice and Hochstetler tripled and homered.
Brown and Boatwright singled for Sharon. A. Brodie, K. Brodie and Harkabus combined for five strikeouts for MCSB.
SHARPSVILLE YOUTH BASEBALL
• Ralph's Barber Shop Blue Jays 1, Reynolds Builders 0 – Colton Derr was untouchable on the mound. He struck out batters in 16 of his 17 outs on the day for the Blue Jays.
Derr was pulled after 5 2/3 innings upon hitting the pitch limit, but Dillon Wilson recorded the final out and earned the win.
Brycin Dixon led off the bottom of the sixth for the Blue Jays with a hit. Wilson reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Tyson Trufley capped a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a single down the right-field line to score Wilson for the only run and a walk-off win.
For the Builders, Ryder Obenrader struck out 12 Blue Jays and scattered three hits. Obenrader recorded the only Reynolds hit.
• Ralph's Barber Shop Blue Jays 11, Ross Aviation White Sox 1 – Dillon Wilson pitched a two-hitter in the win for the Blue Jays. Wilson struck out seven in a complete game to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Wilson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs at the dish, and Blase Iorio and Nick Titus also had RBIs. Titus had multiple hits and Colton Derr also had a hit and an RBI.
Manny Roskos and Tristan Green led the White Sox's lineup with singles.
