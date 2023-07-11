The host Sharpsville 10U All-Stars picked up a second consecutive tournament win in the second annual Red, White and Blue Devil Bash, topping Poland (Ohio) 14-0 in the championship game.
Sharpsville's Manny Roskos (three innings pitched and eight strikeouts) and Elliot Campbell (one inning and two strikeouts) combined to toss a perfect game in the title tilt, with Roskos achieving the elusive "immaculate inning" in the third frame by striking out the side on nine total pitches.
The Devils (6-0-1) collected 13 hits, led by Anthony Heutsche (double, single and two RBIs), Gavin Burt (two singles) and Tyson Trufley (two singles). Max Adkins and Nolan Roskos each tripled, and Cooper Nelson and Campbell added a two-bagger apiece.
In pool play, Sharpsville toppled Poland 23-4 (three innings), powered by two-hit performances from Trufley, Dillon Wilson, Adkins, Heutsche, Burt and Nolan Roskos. Campbell (double), Manny Roskos (double) and Jacob Vassen (triple) added extra-base hits. Cullen Leary (two innings pitched and one strikeout) and Burt (one inning and one strikeout) shared the mound duties in the victory.
Sharpsville played to a deadlock with Meadville in its second pool play matchup. The game was declared a tie at the end of five innings due to the time limit. Heutsche hit an inside-the-park grand slam, Leary doubled and singled, Burt doubled and Nelson added a two-run single for Sharpsville. Nelson, Wilson and Campbell combined to whiff a dozen Bulldogs.
Leo DeSantis led Meadville at the plate with a double, single and four RBI, while Dylan Widger added a two-run single.
DISTRICT 2
12U CHAMPIONSHIP
• Hermitage 5, West Middlesex 2 – In a packed Little League complex in Hermitage, the hosts captured their second straight district title in Game 2 of the championship.
Will Geisel pitched Hermitage to the win with a two-hit complete game. He struck out 10 on the mound and added a single at the dish.
Will Geisel doubled and singled for Hermitage. Jordan Bochert, Carter Hicks, Ashton Voytik and Matthew Loomis each singled to round out the seven-hit day. Loomis also drove in a pair.
For West Middlesex, Logan Dick took the loss after pitching one inning. He gave up three earned runs on three hits while striking out one. Cooper Ondick struck out eight and gave up four hits in four innings of relief.
At the plate, Austin Ondosel and Ondick each recorded a single.
With Tuesday night's win, the Hermitage 12U and 10U baseball teams have won District 2 in back-to-back seasons.
The 10U team will play its Section 2 opener on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in West Middlesex. Meanwhile, the 12U's will travel to Bullskin to for it's sectional opener on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
10U CHAMPIONSHIP
• Hermitage 7, Slippery Rock 0 – Blake Hooks pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out five for Hermitage.
Bryson Rueberger and Brandon Hochstetler each had two hits and an RBI. Ian Staples added one and two driven in, Dominic Gottuso had one hit and an RBI and Kellan Toth and MJ Panty each added a hit.
For Slippery Rock, Mac Osborne had two hits, and Finn Osborne, Andrew Lucco and London Agostino each added on hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.