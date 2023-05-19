HERMITAGE LITTLE LEAGUE
• Bayer Crete Pirates 8, UPMC Braves 0 – Will Geisel pitched the Pirates to a 5-0 start in a two-hitter. Geisel struck out 11 in the complete game.
Jordan Bochert led the Pirates' lineup with a triple, single and three RBIs. Garrett Becker also tripled, Geisel singled and doubled, Troy Martin and Matthew Loomis both had RBI singles and Carter Hicks and Gio Vasconi both singled.
King Wilson and Colton Nale each singled for the Braves.
Dylan Garder struck out three and gave up three hits for UPMC in 2 2/3 innings. Wilson allowed six hits and struck out three in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
SHARON LITTLE LEAGUE
• Laskey's Furniture 15, Alfredo Insurance 4 – At Thornton Field, Laskey's earned its first win of the season behind Luca Perks' two-home run performance.
Perks hit a two-run homer and a solo shot for a three-RBI day. Michael Chapman singled with four RBIs, Aiden Sweeney singled twice and drove in two, Bryce Bodien tripled and Kevin Ulan, Cole Adams and Roc Donatelli each singled.
Perks earned the win after striking out nine. He allowed four runs on five hits and a walk in four innings. Bodien pitched one inning of two-hit ball with a pair of strikeouts.
Carter Fertig singled twice with a pair of RBIs for Alfredo Insurance. Lawrence Thompkins singled twice, Travis Coonce singled with an RBI and Liam Paoletta and Nate Washington both singled.
Paoletta took the loss after allowing four runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out one in two innings of work. Washington surrendered 11 runs – six earned – on seven hits and four walks, striking out rive in 2 1/3 innings. And Dave Mattlock pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, striking out two and issuing one base on balls.
SHARPSVILLE LITTLE LEAGUE
• CCL Brewers 12, Muscarella's Angels 1 – On Thursday, the Brewers scored seven runs in the second inning to break the game open.
Brandon Stieb, Cooper Nelson and John Perriello all had RBIs during the second inning. Anthony Heustche got things going with a 1-2 RBI single for the Brewers in the first.
Perriello and Heustche led the Brewers with multiple hits and RBIs.
Perriello was given the win after allowing one run on three hits in four innings. He struck out eight without issuing a walk.
Bryson Mitchell started the game for the Angels and recorded three strikeouts. Eli Wickham came in in relief and fanned four.
Troy Turchan, Westin Breit and Logan Wickham each had hits for the Angels.
TRI-COUNTY PONY
• Sharpsville 15, Butler 6 – In Butler, the Blue Devils got a solid pitching performance out of Toren Ross, Chad Kimpan and Carter Sump.
Ross got things going with seven strikeouts in three innings, Kimpan followed with seven strikeouts in three innings of relief and Sump punched out two to end the game.
Offensively for Sharpsville, Ivan Metro had a two-run double and scored twice. Ross added a double and scored two runs, Sump had a two-run single, and Olaf Haroldson, Kyan Cornelius and Kimpan each had RBI singles.
