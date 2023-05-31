HERMITAGE LITTLE LEAGUE
• Bayer Crete Pirates 8, Becker Crane Rockies 2 – The Pirates improved to 7-0 on the season as Will Geisel threw a three-hitter. Geisel struck out eight and walked a pair in the complete game.
Jordan Bochert tripled and singled, Troy Martin and Carter Hicks each doubled and singled, Levin Tota singled twice and Matthew Loomis, Garret Becker and Geisel each singled.
Johnny Kudelko doubled for the Rockies, and Vinnie Multari and Luca Squatrito both singled.
Ian Staples, Seth Lordo and Luke Becker each pitched two innings for the Rockies. Staples allowed three hits and struck out one, Lordo surrendered seven hits with three strikeouts and Becker gave up one hit and three walks while fanning four.
• Becker Crane Rockies 7, Alfredo’s Insurance 4 – Under that lights at Hermitage Little League Complex, the Rockies managed to hold on despite a push from Alfredo's.
Seth Lordo went 3-for-3 with two doubles, Luke Becker tripled and Vinnie Multari singled twice.
Becker struck out six in 2 1/3 innings, and Johnny Kudelko put down four in the final three innings.
Carter Fertig doubled and singled for Alfredo's Insurance, and Washington and Thompkins both pitched.
• Synergy Insurance Astros 12, Pine Hollow Motors Mets 4 – The Astros scattered the offense throughout the line against the Mets.
Andrew Ansell, Vito Multari, Mason Hands and Marcus George each recorded two hits. Carlo Manganello had an hit and a run scored, and Multari, Hands, George and Maddex Tomko each scored twice while Ansell scored once.
For the Mets, Jett Hruska single twice and scored twice, and Colin Songer and Mylan Schweiss each singled and scored once.
SHARON LITTLE LEAGUE
• G&J Fencing Guardians 13, Sharon MCSB 2 – Gunner Fiedler struck out four for the Guardians, and MJ Panty fanned three.
Blake Hooks, Beau Becker and Kellan Toth all recorded a hit for G&J.
For Sharon, Dwayne Brown had two hits, and Avery and Karter Brodie each doubled.
Jordan Johnson and Brown combined to strike out five.
SHARPSVILLE LITTLE LEAGUE
• Ross Aviation White Sox 5, CCL Brewers 4 – On Wednesday, Manny Roskos and Colten Ross combined their efforts on the mound to pull out a win for the White Sox.
Roskos allowed four hits and struck out 10 in five innings before turning things over to Ross. The White Sox reliever struck out a pair to earn the save.
Zayden Musch led Ross Aviation with two singles and an RBI. Roskos helped his own cause with an RBI triple and a single, Triton Torreance had a run-scoring double and Wyatt Gassner added an RBI single.
For the Brewers, John Perriello tripled and had an RBI single.
On the mound, Perriello struck out five in 2 1/3 innings of work. Cooper Nelson and Brandon Stieb each struck out a pair to round out the Brewers' pitching.
