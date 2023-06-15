SHARON LITTLE LEAGUE
• Sharon Laskey's Furniture 9, Sharon Alfredo Insurance 8 – At Thornton Field, Laskey's punched its ticket to the Sharon Little League Major Division Championship.
Bryce Bodien doubled twice and singled with an RBI. Aiden Sweeney drove in three, Logan Patek singled with an RBI and Lucas Perks added a single.
Bodien gave up one unearned run and three walks while striking out six in four innings of one-hit ball. Perks surrendered seven runs – five earned – on four hits and three walks. He punched out a pair in two innings of relief.
Carter Fertig tripled and singled twice on his way to a five-RBI performance. Lawrence Thompkins singled twice for Alfredo and lasted one inning on the mound. In the start, Thompkins allowed four runs – two earned – on two hits and six walks, striking out a pair.
Nate Washington lasted four innings in relief of Thompkins. Washington allowed five runs – two earned – on three hits and a walk, striking out two.
The championship will be Saturday at 6 p.m. against Sharon American Legion.
