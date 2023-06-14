HERMITAGE LITTLE LEAGUE
• Bayer Crete Pirates 10, Becker Crane Rockies 8 – The Pirates finished the regular season with a 10-2 record following the win.
Jordan Bochert tripled and singled for the Pirates. Carter Hicks doubled, and Troy Martin, Matthew Loomis and Levi Tota each singled twice.
Martin got the start for the Pirates. He gave up six hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Matthew Loomis got a strikeout for the final out of the game.
Seth Lordo, Luke Becker and Dominic Gottuso split time on the mound for the Rockies.
Becker homered twice – a grand slam and a three-run shot – and tripled to end a powerful day. Johnny Kudelko, Kasen Loreno and Lordo each singled.
• Becker Crane Rockies 14, UPMC Braves 6 – Luke Becker pitched four innings of three-hit baseball in a win. He struck out 10 as the Rockies punched their ticket to the championship.
Johnny Kudelko pitched the final two innings for Becker Crane.
Seth Lordo got the Rockies on the board with a three-run home run. Becker tripled, Kudelko doubled and Ian Staples and Dominic Gottuso both singled twice.
For the Braves, King Wilson struck out eight in the first 3 1/3 innings. Ashton Voytik and Joe Zappia combined to strike out five in the final 2 2/3.
Voytik doubled and singled twice for a three-hit day. Max Wilcox, Dylan Gardner and Zappia each singled twice.
• XPress Auto Yankees 12, Sharon FOPA 2 – In one game of a doubleheader on June 7, Byron Geisel struck out nine over four innings for the Yankees. At the plate, Geisel also homered to power the XPress Auto lineup.
Milo Lewis Bateson tripled, and Carson Kudelko singled for the Yankees.
Maurice and Stanisky combined for 11 strikeouts for Sharon. And Flynn singled once.
Full names for Sharon were not provided.
• XPress Auto Yankees 21, Sharon Wholesale Fireworks 9 – Hochstetler doubled twice and homered, and Xander Benson added another roundtrip for the Yankees.
Byron Geisel singled three times, Milo Lewis Bateson and Sirianni both singled twice, Carson Kudelko added one hit.
Alex Sampson, Jayden Gadola, Alijah Freeman-Otey, Rob Campbell, Dae’Sair Ferguson and Giovanni Bucci singled once for Sharon, and Lucas Jewel doubled.
SHARPSVILLE YOUTH BASEBALL
• Ralph's Barber Shop Blue Jays 4, Dairy Queen Pirates 3 – Dillon Wilson improved to 4-0 on the season after striking out nine in five innings for the Blue Jays. Colton Derr struck out the side in the sixth to earn the save.
Wilson added a double and a run scored, and Dylan Hershberger opened the scoring with a two-run single. Tyson Trufley went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Hudson Sincek hit a sacrifice fly for the Blue Jays.
Kooper Harnett singled twice with an RBI and Campbell Telesz had two doubles.
Dom Albano threw more than four innings, sitting down six for Dairy Queen.
• Ross Aviation White Sox 13, Muscarella's Angels 3 – Manny Roskos gave up one run and struck out a pair in four innings for the White Sox.
Levi Mabry and Jacob Vassen each pitched an inning of relief, each striking out two.
Colten Ross opened the scoring for the White Sox with a two-out, two-run triple down the right-field line. Ross concluded the night with three hits and four RBIs.
Vassen had three singles and three RBIs, Mabry and Roskos both singled twice with a double and scored three runs and Wyatt Gassner added an RBI single.
Westin Breit doubled and singled twice for the Angels. Bryson Mitchell fanned three, and Breit punched out five.
