DISTRICT 2
MAJOR DIVISION
• Hermitage 13, Grove City 0 – In the opening round of the District 2 playoffs, Carter Hicks limited the Grove City lineup to three hits. Hicks finished with five strikeouts and one walk in a four-inning complete game.
Will Geisel led the Hermitage lineup with a single, double and four RBIs. Jordan Bochert and Dylan Gardner each had two doubles and two RBIs. Luke Becker doubled, singled and drove in one, Joe Zappia singled twice with two RBIs and Matthew Loomis singled.
On the mound for Grove City, Luca Rider allowed six runs on two hits. He struck out three in one inning. Asher Adams pitched 2 1/3 innings and Colton Greleski worked two-thirds of an inning.
Max Gothe, Jude Click and Adams each singled for Grove City.
• Sharon 13, Lakeview 1 – At Knothole Field, Sharon's pitchers recorded 12 batters in a four-inning win via the strikeout.
Carter Fertig fanned six in two innings of one-hit ball and walked one. Lai'on Lampkins allowed one unearned run on a hit and a walk while punching out three in an inning of work. Bryce Bodien walked one and gave up a hit while striking out three.
Sharon led 8-0 after two innings.
Fertig singled three times for five RBIs, Bodien and Lampkins each singled twice with two RBIs, Nick Fromm tripled with an RBI, Lucas Perks doubled with one driven in, and Michael Chapman, Lawrence Thompkins and Vito Donatelli each singled.
J. Vincent doubled and singled, and J. Meier added a single.
Vincent surrendered five runs – three earned – on three hits and a walk. he struck out four in one inning of work. H. Doyle lasted one inning, allowing four runs – three earned – on five hits and a walk, striking out a pair. L. Wagler rounded out the Lakeview pitchers, allowing four runs – one earned – on four hits and a walk in one inning pitched.
• Ross Aviation White Sox 4, Dairy Queen Pirates 2 – In the playoff opener, Manny Roskos threw a one-hitter for the White Sox. He struck out nine and allowed two unearned runs in a complete game.
The White Sox scored all four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Zayden Musch tripled and scored on a Roskos groundout. After two walks, singles from Colten Ross and Nolan Roskos drove in the remaining runs.
Theron Anderson gave up two runs on three hits. He struck out four in four innings of work.
Joey Lucas doubled to left-center for the Pirates' only hit. Campbell Telesz entered the game in relief, striking out one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.