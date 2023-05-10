HERMITAGE MAJOR
• Bayer Crete Pirates 4, Becker Crane Rockies 3 – Carter Hicks pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out eight for the Pirates as Bayer Crete improved to 2-0.
Will Geisel pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for the save while punching out a pair.
Jordan Bochert singled twice, Geisel doubled and Garrett Becker, Trey Bayer and Hicks each singled.
Ian Staples gave up five hits and struck out four in two innings for the Rockies. Seth Lordo pitched three innings of one-hit ball in relief. He struck out six.
Lordo led the Rockies' offense with two singles. Dominic Gottuso, Johnny Kudelko and Luca Squatrito all singled.
SHARON MAJOR
• Sharon American Legion 19, Laskey's Furniture 3 – The American Legion bats dominated in the win. American Legion registered 13 hits on the day.
Nick Fromm led the way with a four hit day – two doubles and two singles – with five RBIs. Lai'on Lampkins-Talley assisted with a double and a solo home run on his way to a three-RBI performance.
Vito Donatelli and Ashton Patton both had two singles and two RBIs, Taijah McCoy singled and drove one in and Jermill Jackson singled.
Fromm had an equally strong outing on the mound. He allowed three runs – two earned – on three hits and a walk. He struck out seven in three innings. Donatelli struck out four in three innings of one-hit relief.
Bryce Bodien was given the loss. He allowed eight runs – five earned – on six hits and a pair of walks. Bodien struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings in the start.
Rocco Donatelli surrendered seven runs – two earned – via five hits and two walks. He struck out three in one inning. Cole Adams allowed one hit and one run but struck out one in one-third of an inning.
Michael Chapman hit a two-run home run and singled for Laskey's Furniture. Bryce Bodien and Kevin Ulan both singled.
