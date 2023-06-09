SHARON LITTLE LEAGUE
• Sharon Laskey's Furniture 5, Alfredo Insurance 4 – At Thornton Field, Aiden Sweeney doubled down the left-field line to score Bryce Bodien for a walk-off win in the sixth.
Bodien and Rocco Donatelli walked, and Bodien stole third to set up Sweeney's heroics.
Cole Adams contributed two singles and an RBI to Laskey's lineup. Kevin Ulan singled with a run driven in, Lucas Perks doubled and Bodien singled.
Perks earned the win in the complete game. He struck out nine while allowing four runs on five hits and a walk.
For Alfredo, Nate Washington singled twice with an RBI, and Travis Coonce tripled with an RBI. Liam Paoletta and Campbell both doubled.
Lawrence Thompkins went four innings on the mound. He allowed two runs on three hits and six walks. He fanned seven before turning things over to Paoletta, who gave up three runs on three hits and three walks. Paoletta punched out a pair in one inning of relief.
