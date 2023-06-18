HERMITAGE LITTLE LEAGUE
• Becker Crane Rockies 11, Bayer Crete Pirates 8 – The Rockies held on for a victory last week for a win under the lights in the championship game.
Ian Staples struck out nine and allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings for Becker Crane. Dominic Gottuso closed out 1 1/3 innings before turning things over to Luca Squatrito, who got the final out on one pitch with the bases loaded.
Luke Becker hit a two-run homer run for the Rockies, and Seth Lordo went 3-for-4 with two doubles while Kasen Loreno and Gottuso each singled twice.
Troy Martin pitched five innings in the start for the Pirates. Martin struck out seven, and Carter Hicks pitched one inning of relief.
Jordan Bochert was perfect at the dish for the Pirates, finishing 4-for-4 with a triple and two doubles. Matthew Loomis and Levi Tota each singled three times.
SHARPSVILLE YOUTH LEAGUE
The Sharpsville 10U All-Stars captured the Young Bucks Father’s Day Tournament in Jefferson, Ohio, this weekend. The Blue Devils went 4-0 over the weekend and outscored their opponents 40-10.
They overcame a four-run deficit in the championship game.
The Blue Devils are led by manager Mike Wilson.
• Holy Name Padres 7, Reynolds Builders 6 – At Sharpsville, the Padres gutted out a hard-fought interleague victory in a well-played game by both teams.
Eli Thomas had a pair of base hits, JJ Bennett added a two-run single, and Ethan Rowe chipped in an RBI single in the win, while Logan Burt and Trent Maxwell both singled and scored.
Max Adkins (two IP, four K), Cullen Leary (one IP, one K), Elliot Campbell (2 2/3 IP, four K) all pitched in the win before Logan Burt entered for the one-out save.
Down to their last strike, the Holy Name Padres mounted a 2-out 6th inning rally for the come-from-behind win over Ralph’s Barber Shop Blue Jays in Sharpsville Major Division.
Down 4-2 with two down in the final frame, Max Adkins reached safely to bring up Logan Burt, who battled from an 0-2 count to stroke a base hit up the middle. Then 9-year old slugger Elliot Campbell singled home Adkins and Burt to tie the game and set the table for birthday boy Ethan Rowe. Rowe scorched a single up the middle to plate Campbell with the go-ahead run, and managed to cross the plate himself after a pair of miscues on the play.
The wild finish capped a tight, well-played pitchers’ duel that remained knotted at 2 from the first inning until the fifth.
Logan Burt (three strikeouts) picked up the win with two innings on the mound, working in relief of starter Adkins (2 1/3 IP, 3 K) and Trent Maxwell (1 2/3 IP, four strikeouts), as the trio combined on a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts. With the Jays threatening to blow the game open, Adkins worked out of a no-outs, bases-loaded jam in the second; Maxwell slammed the door on another Blue Jay threat in the third.
In addition to their 6th inning theatrics, Adkins and Burt added singles, and Campbell clubbed a double and cut down a would-be base-stealer to thwart a Blue Jay rally.
Colton Derr had a strong performance on the mound for Ralph’s, fanning a dozen and yielding five hits and one walk. The only thing that stopped Derr was the pitch limit, forcing him from the mound after 5 2/3 innings. Derr also added a pair of base hits and scored twice. Tyson Trufley singled and scored twice, and Hudson Sincek added an RBI single in the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.