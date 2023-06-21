SHARPSVILLE YOUTH BASEBALL
• Ralph’s Barber Shop Blue Jays 8, Muscarella Angels 5 – Dillon Wilson continued his strong season with a five-inning performance on the hill. He struck out 11 Angels to improve to 5-0 on the year.
At the plate, Wilson was credited with a hit and two runs scored. Tyson Trufley opened the scoring with a three-run triple. Trufley finished with two hits and four RBIs, and Colton Derr tripled with an RBI.
Hudson Sincek tripled and recorded the save.
Westin Breit, Bryson Mitchell and Gunner Hills each recorded two hits for the Angels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.