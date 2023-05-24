HERMITAGE LITTLE LEAGUE
• Bayer Crete Pirates 10, Alfredo Insurance 2 – At Hermitage Little League Complex, Bayer Crete Pirates improved to 6-0 on the season thanks to a 4-for-4 night from Jordan Bochert.
Bochert had three singles and a double. Will Geisel tripled and singled, Matthew Loomis singled twice and Carter Hicks and Troy Martin each singled.
Hicks struck out three and allowed four hits in 2 2/3 innings. Martin threw 2 1/3 innings of one-hit ball while fanning four, and Bochert allowed one hit but struck out the side in one inning of work.
Carter Fertig surrendered five runs and struck out eight in three innings for Alfredo. Washington lasted two innings and gave up five hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Fertig tripled and singled at the plate. Brodie singled twice, and Liam Paoletta and Washington each singled.
SHARON LITTLE LEAGUE
• Sharon Laskey's 25, Hermitage Rockies 24 – At Thornton Field, Bodien led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple and scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch.
Bodie tripled and doubled with three RBIs, Lucas Perks singled and doubled with three driven in, and Aiden Sweeney doubled with four RBIs. Rocco Donatelli singled with three RBIs, and Michael Chapman and Cole Adams both singled with two RBIs.
Donatelli earned the win in relief. He pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs – one earned – on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out one.
Perks got the start for Laskey's. He lasted one innings but allowed four unearned runs on two hits with one strikeout. Bodien also took the hill, and he limited the Rockies to one run on one hit and a walk, striking out four in two innings.
Becker hit a two-run home run and singled twice with two RBIs for the Rockies. Seth Lordo tripled and singled with an RBI, Johnny Kudelko double and tripled with one driven in, Vinny Multari singled with three RBIs, Loreno doubled with three RBIs and Squatrito and Brown both tripled.
Loreno and Becker both pitched for the Rockies. Their stats were not reported.
SHARPSVILLE LITTLE LEAGUE
• Ralph’s Barber Shop Blue Jays 16, Muscarellas Angels 0 – Colton Derr pitched four strong innings, striking out 11 in a one-hit performance. Derr also helped himself at the plate with three hits, including two extra-base hits and two RBIs.
Tyson Trufley and Dillon Wilson continued their hot starts at the plate. Trufley went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, and Wilson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Hudson Sincek
and Dylan Hershberger each had hits and two RBIs.
For the Angels, pitcher Westin Breit gave up one run and struck out five in 2 2/3 innings.
Troy Turchan and Bryson Mitchell recorded base hits for the Angels.
• Ralph's Barber Shop Blue Jays 15, Reynolds Fire Hall 2 – On May 16, Tyson Trufley went four innings, striking out six and allowing two runs as the Blue Jays topped Reynolds.
Trufley also went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Dillon Wilson ripped three hits and scored four runs.
Hudson Sincek, Dylan Hershberger and Nick Titus each had multiple hits and three runs driven in for the Blue Jays.
For Reynolds Fire Hall, Parker Grosse pitched over three innings and struck out six.
Cleanup hitter Carter Uhrin went 3-for-3 with a double and two triples.
