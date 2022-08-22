Slippery Rock High to honor veterans on Sept. 2
Slippery Rock High School will hold a Veteran’s Night Recognition Sept. 2 during before the Rockets' football game against Mercyhurst Prep.
Veterans who reside in the Slippery Rock or Mercyhurst communities are invited. Those interested should send name, rank, branch, years of service, war(s) served and any special information to Brie Simons at Slippery Rock High School, 201 Kiester Road, Slippery Rock, Pa. 16057 or call 7247942960 ext 2100 or 2127 by Aug. 30.
Westminster women's LAX coach resigns
NEW WILMINGTON – Westminster College announced women's lacrosse head coach Bethany Snider has resigned.
Athletic Director Jason Lener said a search for her replacement will begin immediately, according to a press release issued by the college on Monday.
Last spring, Westminster finished with a 3-9 record (1-7 Presidents' Athletic Conference). The Titans went 5-22 (2-11 PAC) in three seasons with Snider leading the program.
She served as an assistant coach at Gannon University and Ohio Wesleyan University prior to becoming the head coach at Westminster.
