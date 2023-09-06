ADMISSION TO THIEL HOME GAMES FREE IN 2023-24
Greenville – Thiel College will not charge admission for regular-season contests during the 2023-24 academic year. The goal is to enhance the experience of the student-athletes while helping improve the crowds across multiple sports.
Admission will still be charged for Presidents' Athletic Conference, Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference and NCAA postseason games played at Thiel.
The Tomcats' next home football game is scheduled for Sept. 16 against Bethany. Thiel beat the Bison 27-26 in Bethany, W. Va., last season. Kickoff for the next home game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.