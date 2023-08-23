ARISE GOLF OUTING SET FOR SEPT. 22
Arise Lawrence County, which empowers and advocates for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes, is hosting its 11th annual golf scramble on Sept. 22 at Sylvan Heights Golf Course in New Castle.
The mixed-gender event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start, and includes a 50/50, raffle auction, one mulligan per person, skins, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and beverages.
All proceeds will benefit survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes. Sponsors are needed. For more information on sponsorships and the scramble itself is available by contacting Diane Koski at 724-652-9206 or www.ariselc.org.
