BOARDMAN, Ohio – They haven't played together long, but the Youngstown PONY baseball team is preparing for a unique challenge.
After spending the summer playing teams from Class B, the all-star unit advanced to the PONY World Series.
In addition to teams from California, Michigan and Texas, the field also features squads from Germany, Mexico, Nicaragua and Japan.
"Japan and the Caribbean are two teams as coaching staff we're looking at, where they play a different brand and a different style," Youngstown head coach Joe Gabriel. "We want to coach these guys to those types of games."
There are six Mercer County athletes on the 15-player roster. Hermitage's Taco Verroco, Mercer's Jaden Amos, Grove City's Lane Rider and Greenville's Nolan Wilkerson, Brekken Hedderick and Carter Reichard shared a dugout with Youngstown-area ballplayers while looking to close out the summer with a championship.
"Everyone's growing and we're becoming teammates," said Amos, a rising sophomore Mustang. "Everything's going really well."
Things clicked for the all-star early at the plate. Youngstown went 4-0 in the Host-Area Zone to advance to the World Series bracket. While playing in the 12-team zone, Youngstown outscored opponents 44-2.
"If our top is down, no body's hitting at the top, the bottom of our lineup comes in play. If our bottoms not, than our top's hitting," Amos said. "Hitting's been our strength. We've been really hitting the ball well."
Gabriel trusts that his squad can hit, but he wanted to utilize the gap between games to improve defensively. With players from other countries waiting further in the bracket, Gabriel wants his defenders ready to see any form of baseball.
"I think we swing it really well, and obviously just getting reps with the swings and hopefully we can continue to do that, but on the defensive end, I think we'll play some opponents like Japan and some different styles of baseball where they put the ball in play a lot – slapping it around," Gabriel said. "I want to see us make a jump on the defensive end more than anything."
The last time Youngstown qualified for the World Series was in 2021. That group lost to Brownsville, Texas, 11-10 in the final. Youngstown will face the west champion on Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Lew Hays PONY Field in Washington, Pa.
The west bracket is one of the final tournaments to be completed. The winner of the west was not available as of Thursday.
