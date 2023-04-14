SLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock University football fans have seen a new face at quarterback in each of the last three season. First it was Roland Rivers III then Andrew Koester then Noah Grover.
With Grover graduating, the newest starting quarterback stepped into the first-team huddle on Friday evening during the annual Green vs. White spring game.
Brayden Long threw the White team’s lone touchdown in a 10-7 win in the yearly scrimmage.
Long is expected to replace Grover as the head of The Rock’s offense when the season kicks off in September.
“It’s about learning from the guys above me,” Long said. “I’ve had Andrew Koester, Noah Grover to learn from – just take things from their game and apply it to mine.
“This spring’s been really great. Getting myself comfortable, building chemistry with my guys. Taking more of a leadership role on and off the field.”
During the spring game, Long took the bulk of the first-team reps with the White team.
Long completed 11 of 18 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. His lone score came on a 55-yard catch and run from Jawon Hall on the opening drive.
Team White extended it’s lead to 10-0 in the final minute of the first quarter when Kevin Roberts converted a 37-yard field goal.
Team Green got on the board when freshman Bradly Hoffman took over at quarterback in the third quarter. He constructed a 13-play drive and finished it with a 17-yard jump ball to Connor Chrisman in back-left corner of the end zone.
Hickory alumnus Michael Henwood and former Sharon Tiger Jaon Phillips saw time at defensive back for the White team. Henwood tied Dominic Martinka for the team lead with five tackles. He also had 1 1/2 tackles for loss.
The Rock lost three starters from last year’s offense. Four of the start offensive linemen return, including Wilmington graduate Colton Rossi. The former Greyhound was one of several players held out to avoid any injuries heading into the end of the spring schedule.
Despite the experience return along the offensive line, the defenses still managed to record 10 sacks combined. The defenses also forced 11 punts.
Hall led team White with a pair of catches for 63 yards and a score, and junior Kyle Sheets added three catches for 54 yards. Redshirt freshman Luke McCoy ran the ball four times for 21 yards, and Chris D’Or – last season’s leading rusher – had two carries for 7 yards.
Hoffman was the leading passer for the Green team. He completed 7 of 7 passes for 69 yards and a score.
Isaiah Edwards ran for 47 yards on eight attempts, and Gavyn Barnes caught three balls for 39 yards with a touchdown.
“We got some talent on the offensive side, and the defense started picking it up a little bit,” Slippery Rock head coach Shawn Lutz said. “I’m really pleased.”
Lutz said the goal of the program never changes. The Rock wants to compete for a national championship.
The Rock has made the playoffs in four straight season, and in seven out of the last nine campaigns. Now it’s Long’s turn to see if he an lead SRU to the playoffs.
“We got a mentality this spring, ‘We’re going 1-0 every day.’ Whether it’s good or bad, living to the next play, next practice and just living that right throughout the spring,” Long said. “We’re gonna take that with us into the fall.”
